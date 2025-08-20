From Classic Prep to Mini Baking: Pinterest Reveals Autumn 2025 Trend Report

This autumn, gen z is driving a powerful shift toward thrifting and sustainable shopping, making second hand style not only smart, but stylish. With gen z now accounting for more than 50% of Pinterest users, searches for 'dream thrift finds' have skyrocketed by 550% amongst that cohort on the platform, while searches for 'vintage autumn aesthetic' are up 1,074%. Male Pinterest users are also embracing the secondhand trend - searches for 'secondhand outfits for men' have increased by 31%. And the trend extends beyond wardrobes: ideas for 'secondhand kitchens' and 'secondhand décor' have increased by 1,012% and 283%, respectively.



To meet this growing demand, Pinterest is introducing the Thrift Shop - a first-of-its-kind shopping experience built just for thrift lovers. Launching this autumn from August 20th - September 26th, the Thrift Shop invites users to browse and shop vintage and secondhand finds directly on Pinterest. By partnering with top vintage and thrift retailers from around the globe, while tapping industry tastemakers for weekly closet drops on the platform, the Thrift Shop lets Pinterest users discover unique styles and shop pre-owned goods sustainably - all in one inspiring place.



These trends make it clear: gen z Pinterest users are curating unique spaces and personalising their styles with pre-loved treasures, proving that sustainability and creativity go hand in hand. From 2000s preppy style to Art Deco décor, the Pinterest 2025 Autumn Trend Report shows that this new wave of style is less about following the crowd and more about finding one-of-a-kind pieces that tell personal stories—while keeping planet and budget in mind. In a sea of sameness, let these autumn trends inspire you to explore your unique personal style.



Autumn Fashion: Vintage Prep & The Polka Dot Aesthetic



This autumn, fashion is all about statement layers and vintage twists, bringing new life to thrifted pieces.



Preppy looks are making a bold comeback, with everything from classic navy stripes to gen z’s fresh take on southern prep. Neutral 'caffeine-inspired' shades are redefining foodie fashion. Accessories get their moment too, as gen z men elevate every fit with vintage watches and classic timepieces.



Classic Prep



Women’s preppy outfits +47,680%



Preppy vibes +5,597%



New preppy style +5,555%



Male preppy outfits +3,973%



Navy blue stripes +3,925%



2000s preppy aesthetic +2,867%



Classic preppy +2,625%



Preppy chic outfits +2,056%



Vintage preppy outfits +1,872%







Caffeine-Inspired Clothing



Vanilla latte blonde hair +2,023%



Coffee brown pants outfit +632%



Espresso martini outfit +312%



Matcha outfit +304%



(Gen Z) coffee colour shirt outfit men +127%







Gen Z Male Trend: Vintage Watch Aesthetic



Analogue watch +59%



Best luxury watches for men +55%



Vintage brown watch +42%



Vintage digital watches +34%



Vintage luxury watch +82%



Vintage watch for men +65%







Gen Z:1960’s Babydoll Glamour



'60s babydoll +2,514%



'60s babydoll aesthetic +4,428%

'60s dolly fashion +884%



'60s evening gown +2,778%



'60s fashion outfits +2,855%



'60s fashion vintage +1,236%



'60s gowns evening dresses +1,374%



1960s evening gown +5,928%







Gen Z: Patchwork Pieces



Patchwork hoodies +1,531%



Patchwork sweatshirt +2,219%



Patchwork crewneck +954%



Patchwork tee shirt +4,443%



Patchwork tees +1,406%







Gen Z:Polka Dot Aesthetic



Polka dot outfit +1,026%



Polka dots aesthetic +1,512%



Polka dot top +940%



Polka dot scarf +726%



Polka dot nails +1,296%



Polka dot French tip nails +1,157%







Autumn Accents: Art Deco Revival & Chic Cubicle Decor



This season, Pinterest users are transforming their spaces with style that speaks to both comfort and creativity.



From personalised back-to-office cubicle setups designed for the new era of work to bold, vintage and unique tiles, home and office design is getting an autumn refresh. Plus, the glamour of Art Deco returns for a modern twist on vintage elegance.



For autumn 2025, it’s all about elevating the everyday, making every corner an inspiring, unique escape - no matter your square footage or budget.



Cubicle Chic



Chic cubicle décor +1,543%



Work office makeover +2,652%



Corporate office desk décor +804%



Cubicle makeover ideas +2,767%



Cute desk decor +804%



Luxe office +2,766%



Green office aesthetic +1,065%



Office concept +951%







Statement Tiles



Terracotta tiles texture +833%



Vintage tiles +1,107%



Accent tile behind stove +388%



Blue ceramic tile +470%



Copper tiles bathroom +505%



Unique tiles +450%



One tile bathroom +513%



Mexican tile kitchen backsplash +380%



Striped tile bathroom +447%







Gen Z: Art Deco Décor



Art deco interior 1920s vintage +745%



Art deco vintage +805%



New art deco +497%



1920s kitchen original +494%



1980s art deco +509%







Nostalgic Beauty: Grunge Glam & Autumn Scents



This autumn’s beauty trends are all about balancing edge with elegance. Grunge-inspired makeup returns with a modern, wearable twist: Think effortless smudges, deep tones and nods to ’90s and 2000s nostalgia - '90s pixie cuts are on the rise with gen z. Skincare is getting innovative, with 'sea science' ingredients like salmon DNA and snail essence making waves for their proclaimed glow-boosting benefits. And as the weather cools, cosy layering extends to fragrance, too: warm, nostalgic scents like apple, vanilla and caramel are the season’s must-haves, inviting you to wrap yourself in comfort, head to toe.



Grungey Glam



Clean grunge makeup +652%



Natural grunge makeup +368%



90’s grunge makeup +210%



2000s grunge makeup +197%



Soft grunge makeup look +147%



Dark grunge makeup +123%



Brown grunge makeup +93%



Messy grunge makeup +72%







Sea Skincare



Salmon DNA +623%



Salmon DNA treatment +234%



COSRX snail essence +33%







Warm Scents



Autumn scents +77%



Scent garden +73%



Apple scent +53%



Caramel scent +49%



Almond scent +21%



Layering scent combos +157%



Vanilla scent aesthetic +117%







Gen Z:Pixie Cuts



Asymmetrical pixie bob +1,119%



Chic pixie +2,435%



Dark brown pixie haircut +946%



Honey blonde pixie cut +1,892%



Pixie haircut 90s +724%



Short blonde pixie black women +1,950%







Whimsical Wanderlust: Autumn’s Dream Destinations



This autumn, Pinterest users are packing their bags for charming escapes and sun-drenched adventures across Europe and South America. Whether it’s the golden fields of the European countryside, Brazil’s blend of vibrant cities and natural wonders or Greece’s legendary ruins and glowing sunsets, travellers are romanticising autumn getaways like never before. With countryside fashion trends gaining momentum and dreamy destination searches soaring, it's clear: autumn 2025 is all about blending travel, fashion and unique experiences into a dream autumn getaway.



European Countryside Escapes



Switzerland countryside +367%



Scotland countryside +73%



German countryside +59%



Edinburgh Scotland +85%



Edinburgh autumn +103%



England countryside cottage +814%



Autumn Europe outfits +78%



Cotswolds outfit +597%



Countryside fashion +277%







Vibrant Brazil: Nature & Nightlife



Brazil beauty +119%



Brazil sunset +70%



Brazil at night +51%



Brazil photos +441%



Brazil nature +74%



Grecian Golden Hour: Mythic Sights & Sunset Style

Santorini night +83%



Greek ruins +79%



Sunset train +72%



Navagio Beach Greece +67%



Zeus temple +66%



Acropolis of Athens +65%



Halkidiki Greece +63%



Volos Greece +63%



Folegandros Greece +59%



Kos Greece aesthetic +53%







Sweet Bread & Mini Bakes



This autumn, delicious discoveries are happening bite by bite. Pinterest users are drawn to playful and creative takes on seasonal baking, from decorated sweet focaccia breads to the irresistible swirl of cinnamon and fruit toppings. And as mini bakes steal the spotlight, it’s clear that small treats are a big deal: tiny cakes, brunch bites, and mini dessert buffets prove that this season’s most memorable flavours come in perfectly shareable, snackable portions.



Sweet Focaccia



Decorated focaccia bread +237%



Sweet focaccia bread +218%



Lemon blueberry focaccia +308%



Cinnamon focaccia +562%







