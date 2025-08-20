From Classic Prep to Mini Baking: Pinterest Reveals Autumn 2025 Trend Report

This autumn, gen z is driving a powerful shift toward thrifting and sustainable shopping, making second hand style not only smart, but stylish. With gen z now accounting for more than 50% of Pinterest users, searches for 'dream thrift finds' have skyrocketed by 550% amongst that cohort on the platform, while searches for 'vintage autumn aesthetic' are up 1,074%. Male Pinterest users are also embracing the secondhand trend - searches for 'secondhand outfits for men' have increased by 31%. And the trend extends beyond wardrobes: ideas for 'secondhand kitchens' and 'secondhand décor' have increased by 1,012% and 283%, respectively.
To meet this growing demand, Pinterest is introducing the Thrift Shop - a first-of-its-kind shopping experience built just for thrift lovers. Launching this autumn from August 20th - September 26th, the Thrift Shop invites users to browse and shop vintage and secondhand finds directly on Pinterest. By partnering with top vintage and thrift retailers from around the globe, while tapping industry tastemakers for weekly closet drops on the platform, the Thrift Shop lets Pinterest users discover unique styles and shop pre-owned goods sustainably - all in one inspiring place.
These trends make it clear: gen z Pinterest users are curating unique spaces and personalising their styles with pre-loved treasures, proving that sustainability and creativity go hand in hand. From 2000s preppy style to Art Deco décor, the Pinterest 2025 Autumn Trend Report shows that this new wave of style is less about following the crowd and more about finding one-of-a-kind pieces that tell personal stories—while keeping planet and budget in mind. In a sea of sameness, let these autumn trends inspire you to explore your unique personal style.
This autumn, fashion is all about statement layers and vintage twists, bringing new life to thrifted pieces.
Preppy looks are making a bold comeback, with everything from classic navy stripes to gen z’s fresh take on southern prep. Neutral 'caffeine-inspired' shades are redefining foodie fashion. Accessories get their moment too, as gen z men elevate every fit with vintage watches and classic timepieces.
Classic Prep
Caffeine-Inspired Clothing
Gen Z Male Trend: Vintage Watch Aesthetic
Gen Z:1960’s Babydoll Glamour
Gen Z: Patchwork Pieces
Gen Z:Polka Dot Aesthetic
This season, Pinterest users are transforming their spaces with style that speaks to both comfort and creativity.
From personalised back-to-office cubicle setups designed for the new era of work to bold, vintage and unique tiles, home and office design is getting an autumn refresh. Plus, the glamour of Art Deco returns for a modern twist on vintage elegance.
For autumn 2025, it’s all about elevating the everyday, making every corner an inspiring, unique escape - no matter your square footage or budget.
Cubicle Chic
Statement Tiles
Gen Z: Art Deco Décor
This autumn’s beauty trends are all about balancing edge with elegance. Grunge-inspired makeup returns with a modern, wearable twist: Think effortless smudges, deep tones and nods to ’90s and 2000s nostalgia - '90s pixie cuts are on the rise with gen z. Skincare is getting innovative, with 'sea science' ingredients like salmon DNA and snail essence making waves for their proclaimed glow-boosting benefits. And as the weather cools, cosy layering extends to fragrance, too: warm, nostalgic scents like apple, vanilla and caramel are the season’s must-haves, inviting you to wrap yourself in comfort, head to toe.
Grungey Glam
Sea Skincare
Warm Scents
Gen Z:Pixie Cuts
This autumn, Pinterest users are packing their bags for charming escapes and sun-drenched adventures across Europe and South America. Whether it’s the golden fields of the European countryside, Brazil’s blend of vibrant cities and natural wonders or Greece’s legendary ruins and glowing sunsets, travellers are romanticising autumn getaways like never before. With countryside fashion trends gaining momentum and dreamy destination searches soaring, it's clear: autumn 2025 is all about blending travel, fashion and unique experiences into a dream autumn getaway.
European Countryside Escapes
Vibrant Brazil: Nature & Nightlife
Grecian Golden Hour: Mythic Sights & Sunset Style
This autumn, delicious discoveries are happening bite by bite. Pinterest users are drawn to playful and creative takes on seasonal baking, from decorated sweet focaccia breads to the irresistible swirl of cinnamon and fruit toppings. And as mini bakes steal the spotlight, it’s clear that small treats are a big deal: tiny cakes, brunch bites, and mini dessert buffets prove that this season’s most memorable flavours come in perfectly shareable, snackable portions.
Sweet Focaccia
Mini Baking +281%