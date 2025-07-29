Debenhams Group Taps Pinterest to Boost Brand Awareness

Debenhams Group, the online retail powerhouse behind brands including Debenhams, PrettyLittleThing, boohoo, boohooMAN and Karen Millen, is using the visual search and discovery platform, Pinterest, to increase brand awareness and boost customer growth.

Debenhams is the first Group brand in the UK to launch a campaign on the platform this year. The online department store is working closely with Pinterest on a marketing strategy to help position it as the ‘go-to’ shopping destination across home, fashion and beauty.

As the majority of users come to Pinterest with the intention to shop and 96% of their searches are unbranded, Pinterest is the ideal platform for Debenhams to reach an engaged audience, at the very moment they’re making their purchasing decisions.

Using inspirational, design-led content, the Debenhams Group is enabling more shoppers to discover must-have brands and products that are available to instantly shop across its growing marketplace, which is now home to more than 15,000 brands.

This approach has already produced results. Earlier this year, Debenhams successfully launched a Bridal campaign to promote its new collection, which led to 75% better click-through rates compared to category benchmarks.

Debenhams has been quick to utilise the full breadth of Pinterest’s growing suite of AI tools, leveraging first-party data to enhance personalisation and engagement. This smart approach enables Debenhams to go beyond just raising brand awareness and capturing interest - Pinterest converts consumer attention into commercial action and measurable business results.

To help capture shoppers open to discovering new products and brands, Debenhams has launched targeted outreach. The aim is to convert shopping inspiration into purchasing action, encouraging curious shoppers to consider buying from Debenhams.

Lower-funnel activity will convert high-intent users considering a purchase into returning Debenhams customers. By using dynamic product advertisements, Debenhams is able to surface timely offers and drive conversations, maximising its return on advertising spend, whilst fuelling customer loyalty and driving repeat purchases.

Dan Finley, CEO of Debenhams Group, said, “Staying relevant is key for shoppers today. Rather than just keeping up with trends, they’re looking for inspiration and ways to get ahead of the curve, and are using Pinterest to do so. Through our work with Pinterest, we’re ensuring that the wide variety of brands found on Debenhams are easily discovered, which is enabling us to reach new customers, and ensure we are the go-to destination for new fashion, home and beauty trends.”

Beth Horn, UK MD at Pinterest said, “Debenhams Group has quickly harnessed the power of Pinterest. In partnership we’ve developed a bespoke strategy that’s transforming their presence on Pinterest from nascent to one of the most sophisticated retail brands on our platform. People come to Pinterest with intention: to turn inspiration into action. By leveraging our best-in-class technology and creative solutions, Debenhams can now connect our engaged users with its incredible marketplace of over 15,000 brands.”

