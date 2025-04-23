EDITION
Institute of Canadian Agencies (ICA)
Association
Toronto, Canada
https://theica.ca
ica@icacanada.ca
-
Effie Index Reveals Canadian Agencies Continue to See Success in North America
06/06/2025
ACA and ICA Collaborate to Drive Canadian Marketing Impact
02/06/2025
Canadian Marketing Effectiveness Summit Heads to The Gathering 2025
28/05/2025
Standing Proud with… Scott Knox
01/05/2025
ICA Hosts Session at Canada House in London for UK Pitch Consultants
29/04/2025
Environics Analytics Joins ICA’s 'Tell Them!' Campaign
11/04/2025
ICA Urges Agencies to Talk to Federal Candidates About the Double Bottom Line
02/04/2025
ICA Boosts Board with Injection of Senior Agency Talent and New Vice Chair
25/03/2025
The ICA Reveals Its Creative Power List 2025
12/03/2025
ICA Issues a Call to Action: “Tell Them!”
26/02/2025
The True North Strong and Fierce: Canadian Agencies Unyielding in the Face of Tariff Talk
19/02/2025
After a 10 Year Wait, the ICA Awards 3 Fellowships
14/02/2025
