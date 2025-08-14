Canadians Create, Episode 3: Solving Real, Human Problems with Leo Toronto

​​StartWell, in partnership with Little Black Book (LBB) and the Institute of Canadian Agencies (ICA), has launched the first episode of its original podcast series, ‘Canadians Create’. Designed to bring to life the ICA’s ‘Brands Need More Canada’ manifesto, the series focuses on highlighting conversations with agencies and marketers, showcasing best-in-class examples of Canadian creative work in the process.



This third edition spotlights a recent campaign launched by Leo Toronto for telecommunications company Bell Canada, titled ‘It’s Good To Talk’. An initiative designed to tackle the country’s loneliness epidemic by reminding people that even a short phone call can make a real difference, its creation proved the perfect point of exploration for podcast producer and host, Qasim Virjee.



Featuring the agency’s chief creative officer, Angus Tucker, as well as chief strategy officer Tahir Ahmad, this episode delves into Leo Toronto’s approach as a creative consultancy, what it takes to launch a platform which resonates across an entire, diverse country, and how agencies can work with brands to provide meaningful solutions that benefit real people – all of which you can check out below.

