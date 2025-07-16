‘Canadians Create’: A New Podcast Series from StartWell, in Partnership with ICA and LBB

​StartWell has partnered with Little Black Book (LBB) and the Institute of Canadian Agencies (ICA) on the launch of a new podcast, titled ‘Canadians Create’. Launching July 23rd, this series, hosted on LBB and at CanadiansCreate.com, brings to life the ICA’s ‘Brands Need More Canada’ manifesto.





Centred around conversations with agencies and marketers showcasing best-in-class examples of Canadian creative work, each weekly episode will help amplify the country’s unprecedented industry success over the past few years, highlighting the region’s potential as a beacon, both in adland and beyond.



“Canada is already number four, according to Cannes and WARC,” says ICA president and CEO Scott Knox. “We have 20 of the top 100 most effective agencies in North America, according to the Effie Index. Through ‘Canadians Create’ we will drive even more understanding of the capabilities and talent that clients will find right here in our great country.”





While production of the first seven episodes is presently being finalised, audiences can look forward to discussions with leaders from the likes of Broken Heart Love Affair, Citizen Relations, Cossette, King Ursa, Leo Toronto, McCann Canada, and Shortstop, to kick things off.



For Qasim Virjee, the podcast’s producer and host, as well as founder and CEO of StartWell, this is very much the realisation of a passion project. “I believe we are in an era of unprecedented potential for creativity to affect positive outcomes for business and humanity at large,” he explains. “I also believe that Canadian values – for dialogue, diversity, humility and more – should be celebrated and encouraged throughout the world. At StartWell, we have supported the work of the ICA for a few years, and through that time, it has become apparent that global brands are missing out by not engaging local creative agencies. This show will make them more visible for the great work they do, by personally introducing the humans behind Canada’s creative brain-trust, and I find the prospect of that thrilling.”





Sharing the CEO’s enthusiasm is LBB’s Canada reporter, Jordan Won Neufeldt. “This is an amazing opportunity, and one that our Canadian team is very excited about,” she adds. “Any endeavour that forwards the country’s reputation as an industry powerhouse is great, but to be able to partner with StartWell and the ICA on this is brilliant. I can’t wait to tune in, and I hope others feel the same way!”



