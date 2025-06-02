ACA and ICA Collaborate to Drive Canadian Marketing Impact

Two of the most influential associations in Canadian marketing, the Association of Canadian Advertisers (ACA), Canada’s only national association exclusively representing client-side marketers, and the Institute of Canadian Agencies (ICA), representing agencies across the marketing and communications spectrum, today announced a new partnership designed to help marketers and agencies deliver great work that delivers results. The two associations held an executive level gathering at StartWell, King Street West, Toronto to announce the launch to their members.

Canadian Marketing Impact (CMI) is a national, effectiveness-focussed platform built on four key pillars:

1. Effectiveness

Shared research around industry economics, effectiveness, and innovation

2. Advocacy

Government, society and stakeholder engagement around mutual interests

3. Community

Dialogue about shared challenges; industry roundtables, and executive networking

4. Content

Opportunities for thought leadership, editorial collaboration, and industry engagement

To oversee initiatives, association leaders and board representatives from each organisation will form an advisory council, the first equally shared client and agency board of marketing in Canada.

“Marketers are under more intense pressure than ever to demonstrate value and drive impact. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to deliver marketing that drives results,” said Andrea Hunt, president and CEO of the ACA. “By working together while maintaining clear, independent perspectives, we’re creating a space where collaboration leads to real value. It’s about enabling more effective decisions, more efficient investments, and ultimately, greater impact for brands, agencies, and the industry as a whole.”

“Our common interest is to drive more effective work in and for the Canadian marketing industry,” said Scott Knox, president and CEO of the ICA, “This platform and the open exchange of ideas and feedback will serve to break down barriers to effectiveness that has an impact on businesses and will undoubtedly have a lasting impact on our industry. Each association will bring our individual stakeholder perspective to deliver game-changing initiatives of common interest in a way that’s never been seen before.”

