Canadian Marketing Effectiveness Summit Heads to The Gathering 2025

28/05/2025
The Institute of Canadian Agencies and Effie Canada bring effectiveness focus to the Rockies

The Canadian Marketing Effectiveness Summit (CMES) is making a high-impact move for 2025 with a presence at The Gathering, one of North America’s most influential marketing and brand leadership events.

Set against the backdrop of the stunning Canadian Rockies in Banff from October 22-25th, The Gathering will be home to CMES’s multi-day line-up focused on elevating creative effectiveness in the Canadian marketing industry.

New for this year, both the Gold winners and the Grand Effie winner of the 2025 Effie Awards Canada competition are set to be announced live on stage, along with the Effie Canada Agency of the Year and Marketer of the Year awards.

The ICA will also unveil its report, The Alchemy of Effectiveness: A Focus on Canada on the main stage to hundreds of marketers. The 2025 edition will delve into what’s driving results in Canadian marketing and showcase the ideas that worked through analysis of winning Effie Awards Canada entries.

CMES will also host a special 'Inner Sanctum' at The Gathering called Behind the Trophy: How to Deliver Work that Works. This intimate, off-the-record conversation between an Effie-winning marketer and their agency partner will deliver a rare behind-the-scenes view on what it really takes to deliver effective work.

The Gathering, known for attracting visionary brand builders and cultural leaders from across the globe, is evolving into a broader destination for marketers seeking not only inspiration but actionable insights. This year’s theme, Winning The Future, Together, fits perfectly with the inclusion of CMES, which brings a focused, effectiveness-first lens to the week’s festivities.

Attendees have the chance to engage with top creative leaders, data-driven strategists, and award-winning brands in one of the most inspiring settings in the country.

“The move to The Gathering creates a new centre of gravity for marketing effectiveness in Canada and right where some of North America’s best marketing and business minds come together. It is the ideal forum for CMES' ground-breaking effectiveness focus on Canadian work that works," said Scott Knox, president and CEO of the ICA.

As part of the partnership, the ICA is offering ticket discounts to the entire industry. ICA member agencies can take advantage of even bigger savings with an exclusive members only rate for their agency and their clients. With limited space available and tickets selling fast, early registration is strongly encouraged.

Learn more and get your discount code prior to purchase here.

