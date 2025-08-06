Canadians Create, Episode 2: Inside King Ursa’s Rigour-Backed Intuition

​​StartWell, in partnership with Little Black Book (LBB) and the Institute of Canadian Agencies (ICA), has launched the first episode of its original podcast series, ‘Canadians Create’. Designed to bring to life the ICA’s ‘Brands Need More Canada’ manifesto, the series focuses on highlighting conversations with agencies and marketers, showcasing best-in-class examples of Canadian creative work in the process.



This second instalment places the spotlight on a powerful initiative driven by independent agency King Ursa alongside Timberland, which launched in the wake of Hurricane Fiona. An endeavour which saw the brand transform the downed trees – with the help of three Nova Scotian artists – into symbols of resilience and hope, ‘Made From Fiona’ proved the perfect point of discussion for podcast producer and host, Qasim Virjee.



Featuring the agency’s founder and chief executive officer, Paulo Salomao, vice president of strategy, Jenn Green, and executive creative director Grant Cleland, the episode demonstrates King Ursa’s belief in work which utilises intuition backed by rigour, its emphasis on winning with clients, and provides a look at what made this campaign successful – all of which you can check out below.





