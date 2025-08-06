senckađ
Canadians Create, Episode 2: Inside King Ursa’s Rigour-Backed Intuition

06/08/2025
This episode of the podcast series from StartWell, the ICA and LBB explores ‘Made from Fiona’, the King Ursa and Timberland campaign that transformed the hurricane’s destructive wake into real benefit for the affected communities

​StartWell, in partnership with Little Black Book (LBB) and the Institute of Canadian Agencies (ICA), has launched the first episode of its original podcast series, ‘Canadians Create’. Designed to bring to life the ICA’s ‘Brands Need More Canada’ manifesto, the series focuses on highlighting conversations with agencies and marketers, showcasing best-in-class examples of Canadian creative work in the process.

This second instalment places the spotlight on a powerful initiative driven by independent agency King Ursa alongside Timberland, which launched in the wake of Hurricane Fiona. An endeavour which saw the brand transform the downed trees – with the help of three Nova Scotian artists – into symbols of resilience and hope, ‘Made From Fiona’ proved the perfect point of discussion for podcast producer and host, Qasim Virjee.

Featuring the agency’s founder and chief executive officer, Paulo Salomao, vice president of strategy, Jenn Green, and executive creative director Grant Cleland, the episode demonstrates King Ursa’s belief in work which utilises intuition backed by rigour, its emphasis on winning with clients, and provides a look at what made this campaign successful – all of which you can check out below.


