Effie Index Reveals Canadian Agencies Continue to See Success in North America

06/06/2025
McCann Toronto #1 in Canada, #5 in North America and #68 globally

The annual Effie Index has been released, and Canadian agencies continue to see success in North America: of the Top 100 most effective agencies in North America 20 are Canadian. With McCann Toronto jumping 10 places to the top spot in Canada, Cossette Toronto makes a spectacular leap up 67 places, from #69 in 2023 to #2.

Top new entrants include Courage Inc at #3, Craft at #4 and Wavemaker at #5.

Media agencies joining Wavemaker in Canadian Top 20 glory include OMD at #7, EssenceMediacom at #18 and jumping 40 places from #59 in 2023 to #19 for 2024.

Canadian PR agency offices hitting this year’s Top 20 include Citizen Relations at #15 and Weber Shandwick hot on their heels at #16, both leaping 44 places on their previous year’s performance. Narrative PR hits #20.

Toronto isn’t the only city with effectiveness prowess, thanks to Target in St Johns at #25, DDB in Edmonton at #40, Winnipeg’s UpHouse (#40), Enjoy Creative (#69) and Grape Labs (#69), then Montréal has Freshman, MELS (both at #55), Agence Rinaldi (#69) and Martel & Cie (#82), and Oshawa has Get Wrapped Productions at #55.

“It is amazing to see Canadian effectiveness continue to see success,” said Scott Knox, president and CEO, ICA. “Seeing agencies from across the country join the ranks further shows why Brands Need More Canada from all of Canada.”

The 2025 Effie Awards Canada winners will be announced at the Canadian Marketing Effectiveness Summit at The Gathering this October.

The Effie Index is based on entry performance in Effie Awards programs in 2024. The full index is available here.

