Canadians Create, Episode 4: Citizen Relations Does More with Less

​​​StartWell, in partnership with Little Black Book (LBB) and the Institute of Canadian Agencies (ICA), has launched the fourth episode of its original podcast series, ‘Canadians Create’. Designed to bring to life the ICA’s ‘Brands Need More Canada’ manifesto, the series focuses on highlighting conversations with agencies and marketers, showcasing best-in-class examples of Canadian creative work in the process.



This edition spotlights Intuit TurboTax’s nine-minute horror film, ‘Undone’, created in partnership with Citizen Relations. Designed to address the fact that ahead of the 2024 deadline, 85% of young Canadians were haunted by tax-induced anxiety and stress, this creative and original approach for the online tax solution proved the perfect discussion topic for podcast producer and host, Qasim Virjee.



Featuring the agency’s chief creative officer, Josh Budd, this episode explores what it means to create strong craftwork in the Canadian market. Demonstrating how, when an agency gives its viewers something that resonates, a celebrity isn’t necessarily required to carry the message, it serves to highlight Citizen’s “bleeding-edge version” of full-funnel communications, and the ways in which Canadians can do more with less – all of which you can check out below.





