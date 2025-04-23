EDITION
Edition : International
Language : English
Havas UK
Advertising Agency
London, UK
http://www.havaskx.com/
ollie.dearn@havas.com
+44 (0) 203 793 3800
PART OF
NHS Urges You to Star in the Most Important Scene You’ll Never Be In
09/07/2025
Havas to Open New Manchester Village at Circle Square
02/07/2025
Little Village Urges Londoners to Give Baby Items a ‘New Lease of Love’
24/06/2025
Havas' 2025 Cannes Contenders
10/06/2025
Clothing Brand OMNES Appoints Havas Red
13/05/2025
Disney Cruise Line Brings Magic at Sea to Life with Out-of-Home Campaign
06/05/2025
Composing Sweaty Betty’s Ode to Legs of All Kinds
30/04/2025
Naked Malt Inspires Connection and Spontaneity in Bold Campaign
04/04/2025
Matalan Celebrates ‘The Best Worst Bits’ in Spring Launch
21/03/2025
PUMA Redefines the Game with ‘Go Wild’ Campaign
20/03/2025
Havas Appoints Dominique Bergantino Chief Operations Officer of its London Village
14/03/2025
JBL Celebrates Next Generation of Portable Speakers with Playful Vignettes
14/03/2025
