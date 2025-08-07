Arla Foods Appoints Havas London as Creative Agency for Anchor

Arla Foods, the UK’s largest dairy cooperative, has appointed Havas London as the new creative agency for Anchor - one of the nation’s most iconic butter brands.



The competitive pitch process saw three agencies shortlisted and was initially led by Ingenuity, before being managed internally by the Arla Foods marketing team.



Havas London will now partner with Arla to develop a bold, new integrated campaign for Anchor.



Catriona Mantle, Anchor marketing director at Arla Foods, said, “Anchor continues to be one of Arla’s well-loved butter brands and we have exciting ambitions to take Anchor’s marketing to the next level in the coming year, and so we took the opportunity to review our creative agency brief. Havas London's passion for disruptive advertising that breaks through category norms, and plays a role in culture, perfectly aligns with our ambition to significantly kick start fresh growth on Anchor. We can't wait to bring this work to life.”



​Holly Ripper, CEO of Havas London, commented, “We’re absolutely thrilled to be partnering with Arla Foods on such a beloved brand. Anchor holds a special place in British hearts and kitchens, and we’re excited to bring bold creative thinking that does it justice. Catriona and Jonathan led a brilliant pitch process - collaborative, clear and creatively ambitious - and it’s already been a brilliant start to the partnership.”



Catriona Mantle, Anchor marketing director at Arla Foods, added, “We were pleased with Ingenuity’s support throughout the pitch process. They did a great job of bringing together the creative agencies for the pitch - ensuring seamless collaboration and alignment every step of the way. Their strategic insight and coordination laid the foundation for a highly competitive pitch and set us up perfectly for our next chapter with Havas London.”

