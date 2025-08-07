senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Hires, Wins & Business in association withLBB Reel Builder
Group745

Arla Foods Appoints Havas London as Creative Agency for Anchor

07/08/2025
26
Share
Havas London will now partner with Arla to develop a bold, new integrated campaign for Anchor

Arla Foods, the UK’s largest dairy cooperative, has appointed Havas London as the new creative agency for Anchor - one of the nation’s most iconic butter brands.

The competitive pitch process saw three agencies shortlisted and was initially led by Ingenuity, before being managed internally by the Arla Foods marketing team.

Havas London will now partner with Arla to develop a bold, new integrated campaign for Anchor.

Catriona Mantle, Anchor marketing director at Arla Foods, said, “Anchor continues to be one of Arla’s well-loved butter brands and we have exciting ambitions to take Anchor’s marketing to the next level in the coming year, and so we took the opportunity to review our creative agency brief. Havas London's passion for disruptive advertising that breaks through category norms, and plays a role in culture, perfectly aligns with our ambition to significantly kick start fresh growth on Anchor. We can't wait to bring this work to life.”

Holly Ripper, CEO of Havas London, commented, “We’re absolutely thrilled to be partnering with Arla Foods on such a beloved brand. Anchor holds a special place in British hearts and kitchens, and we’re excited to bring bold creative thinking that does it justice. Catriona and Jonathan led a brilliant pitch process - collaborative, clear and creatively ambitious - and it’s already been a brilliant start to the partnership.”

Catriona Mantle, Anchor marketing director at Arla Foods, added, “We were pleased with Ingenuity’s support throughout the pitch process. They did a great job of bringing together the creative agencies for the pitch - ensuring seamless collaboration and alignment every step of the way. Their strategic insight and coordination laid the foundation for a highly competitive pitch and set us up perfectly for our next chapter with Havas London.”

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Havas UK
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Havas UK
Be There
Havas London x NHS Blood & Transplant
09/07/2025
James Patterson
Penguin Random House
02/07/2025
James Patterson
Penguin Random House
02/07/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1