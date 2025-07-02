Havas to Open New Manchester Village at Circle Square

Global communications group Havas is to open a brand new, state-of-the-art Manchester ‘Village’ after agreeing a lease for 31,500 sq ft of specialist hybrid workspace within one of the city’s largest new developments, at Bruntwood SciTech’s No.3 Circle Square.

The significant, long-term deal will see Havas’ six Manchester-based agencies come together under one roof in the heart of Manchester’s knowledge quarter, the Oxford Road Corridor. Agencies with an office in Manchester include Havas Media Network, Havas Creative Network, such as Havas Lynx, Havas Red, Prose on Pixels, Conran Design Group and Havas People. The agencies’ nearly 500 people will relocate from existing sites on Princess Street and York Street to the soon-to-be-completed No.3 Circle Square in November 2025 following a boutique fit out.

Circle Square is one of Manchester’s most exciting developments and rapidly is becoming a cornerstone of the city’s innovation landscape. Featuring four cutting-edge office buildings, it is home to a diverse mix of global brands and innovative start-ups in creative digital tech, spanning industries including AI, Web3, Internet of Things, blockchain, AR and VR, cloud computing, energy tech and more. At No.3 Circle Square, Havas will be located alongside recently announced global brands Puma, Auto Trader and the ICO.

No.3 Circle Square – which marks the latest phase of the £750 million innovation neighbourhood’s masterplan following the successful completion of the fully-let No.1 and No.2 Circle Square – will offer 267,000 sq ft and 15 floors of modern workspace focused on innovation businesses when it opens this summer. The £87m development forms part of an ongoing £243 million investment across seven assets currently being brought forward in Manchester city centre by the UK’s largest property provider dedicated to the growth of the science, tech and innovation sectors, Bruntwood SciTech – a joint venture between Bruntwood, Legal & General and Greater Manchester Pension Fund. Other projects that are currently underway in the city include Thread Works, Pall Mall, Greenheys at Manchester Science Park, King’s House and the recently completed Citylabs 4.0.

Prioritising flexibility, making new connections, wellbeing and active travel, No.3 Circle Square will include a shared roof terrace with expansive views across the city, breakout spaces, lounges, and meeting rooms, 24/7 access with high-speed connectivity, a bespoke gym, secure bike storage, and boutique style shower and changing facilities.

Billed as ‘a neighbourhood where creative, science and tech meet’, Circle Square overlooks Symphony Park, a unique and one of the largest green spaces in the city centre surrounded by cafes, restaurants and bars, while its neighbours include museums, music venues and theatres.

Sustainability – one of the core principles in the design of No.3 Circle Square – is a driving factor in Havas’ decision to relocate from its current primary location in the city, a 19th century former warehouse. The new building will be net zero carbon in both its construction and operation of its shared spaces, and is expected to achieve BREEAM Excellent status, as well as a NABERS 5-star rating and an EPC A rating. Innovative features to maximise energy efficiency and improve fresh air and climate control for those within the building include an all-electric heating system with state-of-the-art heat pumps, roof mounted solar panelling, a smart Building Management System and local Mechanical Ventilation with Heat Recovery units.

Havas will also benefit from being closely located to Sister (formerly known as ID Manchester) – Bruntwood SciTech’s ambitious, £1.7bn partnership with The University of Manchester to transform the university’s former North Campus into a world-leading innovation district and vibrant new city centre neighbourhood over the next 15-20 years. The recently opened Renold Building is home to over 40 innovative start-ups and spin-outs and also provides a large auditorium and event spaces.

​Claire Knapp, CEO at Havas Lynx said, “Circle Square’s location within the digital, science, tech and innovation hub of Manchester aligns perfectly with our business. And for our people, this vibrant, modern community of likeminded businesses, hospitality, arts and cultural venues and ample green space is hugely appealing.

“As a proud University of Manchester alumnus, I am particularly excited by the opportunity to forge even closer ties with UoM – educating, inspiring and attracting the young talent pool of the future. From joining Havas Lynx on its graduate programme 14 years ago, to being promoted to CEO in 2022 and delivering the commencement speech at the UoM’s graduation ceremony in 2024, I can personally attest to the power and potential of this relationship.”

Josh Whiteley, commercial director for Bruntwood SciTech said, “Circle Square continues to prove itself as one of Manchester’s leading locations for forward-thinking, ambitious businesses, as we welcome Havas as the latest business to join the thriving ecosystem.

“In moving to the neighbourhood, they will be able to benefit from connections to other like-minded businesses, access highly-skilled talent, tailored support, and workspaces that help drive productivity and we’re really excited to see how this - alongside the bringing together of their different brands - will help drive forward their growth in the coming months and years.”

​Mark Whelan, chairman and group chief creative officer at Havas UK said, “The ambitious regeneration of this great city makes Manchester the most exciting place in the UK right now. Although as a proud Mancunian, I might be biased. The new Havas Village Manchester – a modern, sustainable, hybrid space at the heart of the city’s innovation district – underlines our commitment to the North. It’s designed, like all Havas Villages, to drive collaboration and creativity – not just internally, but within the burgeoning local community. We’re thrilled to be part of it.”

