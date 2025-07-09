NHS Urges You to Star in the Most Important Scene You’ll Never Be In

With blood stocks currently at critically low levels, NHS Blood and Transplant – the NHS organisation dedicated to saving and improving lives through blood and organ donation - has launched a new campaign to drive blood donation in key areas of the country.

Creatively conceived and executed by Havas London, the campaign calls on the public to be the giving type and ‘be there’ when they are needed most, by highlighting the unique ability to be there for someone, without physically being there, when you give blood.

At the heart of the campaign sits a 30-second hero film, centred around the worlds of a blood donor and their recipient, which collide in a dramatic moment in time.

The film opens with a scene of a car crash, and a casualty receiving a life-saving blood transfusion from real-life paramedics. To provide additional authenticity, the scene was created based on the expertise and stories from serving paramedics and Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) crew.

The paramedics can be overheard saying that the casualty needs blood, before administering the life-saving blood donation. The film then transports viewers through the chaos of the car crash, to a peaceful and calm scene of a man sitting on the sofa, watching TV. Highlighting the everyday heroism of the role of a donor and how good it feels to save a life, even when you’re a world apart.

To further relay this message, the film ends with a voice over which adds, ‘When you give blood, you don’t know who it will help, you just know you’ll be there when it’s needed most.’

The one-shot film was directed by Blair Macdonald from NOVEMBA, with production handled by Academy. Media was handled by MG OMG.

​Helen Duggan, assistant director of marketing and creative services said, “Every day thousands of amazing people give blood. But despite this, blood stocks this year have been critically low. We need to inspire more people to take action and book an appointment. This powerful new creative demonstrates the extraordinary life-saving impact blood donors have, even when they are worlds apart from the person in need.”

​Dan Cole, executive creative director, Havas London added, ‘’Blood donors are heroes. Along with paramedics, they’re first on the scene of an accident. They’re in operating theatres, in the premature baby unit and saving thousands of lives everywhere, every day. Or at least their blood is. The idea of being there for someone who needs it, without actually being there is a powerful reason for more people to roll up their sleeves and become a giving type. If you’re reading this and can give, please do it. You even get free biccies.‘’

The campaign builds on the ‘Giving Type’ creative platform, which launched in 2023, with a multi-channel campaign led by British actor, rapper and comedian Michael Dapaah.

The campaign is live from today, and will sit across online, VOD, OLV, Social, Radio, Digital Audio, with OOH at selected sites in London. Four bespoke scripts have been created for the radio element of the campaign featuring emotive real life patient stories, crafted to highlight the impact of blood donation on sickle cell treatment, emergency transfusions, platelets to combat cancer, and plasma-based medicines to treat immune disorders

