Havas' Prose on Pixels Appoints Jamie Leibowitz as EVP of Global Operations

Prose on Pixels (POP), Havas’ AI-powered content-at-scale network, has appointed Jamie Leibowitz as executive vice president of global operations. The announcement reflects POP’s continued momentum and underscores its drive to deliver a seamlessly integrated global service.

With over 15 years of experience and a career that spans global leadership roles at Tag, Oliver, and Google, Jamie brings a strong background in scaling global delivery models, building high-performing teams, and using technology and automation to drive efficiency and unlock creative excellence - all grounded in a data-led, people-first approach to operational transformation. His expertise will be critical as POP evolves into one of the most agile and future-focused production businesses in the industry.

Based in London, Jamie will continue driving the global alignment of POP’s studio network, ensuring consistency as the business rolls out its proprietary tech transformation. He will also oversee operational strategy, efficiency, and scalability across the company - aligning production, logistics, and client services with POP's strategic goals and the creative ambitions of clients.

"I’m thrilled to join POP at such a pivotal time for the industry. With Creative, Media and Production converging more than ever before, there’s a huge opportunity to design operational models that unlock real ROI for clients, without sacrificing creative ambition" Jamie reflected. "POP’s audience-first, AI-driven approach is exactly what brands need in a world of fragmented channels, faster production cycles, and ever-evolving platforms. My focus will be on building global consistency, scaling delivery systems, and ensuring we operate with the agility and intelligence needed to keep ahead of the curve."

As part of POP's successful business strategy, Jamie will also be an integral player of the network expansion, bringing its audience-first, personalized content approach content model to life in new markets. This includes recent studio launches in Singapore and Milan, plus further plans for more growth markets across Latin America.

"Jamie brings a rare combination of strategic clarity, operational rigour, and a strong point of view on our fast-changing industry " said Paul Ward, president, global network and CEO UK, Prose on Pixels. "He is arriving at a vitally important time for our business, as we’re rolling out the next, crucial stage of our Adobe-led technology deployment. Our AI capabilities and tech stack are world class, but without teams of talented makers getting the best out of them, we’ve just got a load of grey boxes and buttons. It’s Jamie’s new job to build on the magic we’ve created so far. I’m thrilled to welcome him to the team."

Prose on Pixels has been consistently consolidating production capabilities around the world and within Havas' global networks, in response to the new production-at-scale reality. This strategic move reinforces the network's commitment to investing in talent and infrastructure that strength its global footprint and future-ready capabilities – aligned with Havas' Converged.AI, a fully AI-enabled strategy that fuses talent, capabilities, platforms and expertise to deliver cross-functional, fully integrated communications solutions for clients.