Havas' 2025 Cannes Contenders

Citroën - Bumpboards







"Brands could spend millions updating the safety features of their cars and have less impact on road safety than this simple advertising solution. The beauty of Bumpboards is that it’s a win-win. Small towns get to replace dangerous speed bumps with safer ones, while Citroen spends exactly what it would on a billboard for an ad that lasts 10 to 20 years instead of 10 to 20 days." Nick Bakshi, creative director, BETC Paris.







The Times Of India - Ink of Democracy





"The magic of this idea lies in its simplicity. It didn’t rely on grand visuals or complicated storytelling—just a powerful medium used in an unexpected way, sparking a meaningful change. In this case, India’s most read English daily reminded the citizens about their duty and helped shape the future of India, the world’s largest democracy." Anupama Ramaswamy, chief creative officer and joint managing director, Havas Creative India.





LVMH - The Partnership that Changed Everything

"We pushed the boundaries of sports sponsorship with this unique partnership. By making LVMH the co-producer of Olympic Games, we gave Louis Vuitton, Dior, Chaumet and Berluti unprecedented exposure to the world. We redefined what Sports sponsorship could achieve, creating unique objects and experiences. Thanks to this partnership, LVMH became the most seen and appreciated brand during the Olympics, and Paris 2024 became a stage for creativity. It proves that when you are an innovative and a creative brand, it creates a direct, authentic link with people." Fabrice Plazolles, managing director, Havas Play.





Haraku Ramen - One Noodle





"Gaming is without doubt one of the most exciting playgrounds for creativity right now. The moment we had the One Noodle idea for Haraku, we knew it was something special. We didn’t just make a campaign, we made a product - a cultural talking point - something that gamers actually wanted. As a creative, there’s nothing more rewarding than seeing a wild thought come to life, connect with people, and sell out in just 48 hours. It’s proof that when you solve a real tension with unexpected creativity, the world not only notices, it joins in." Guilherme Machado, executive creative director, BLKJ Havas







Paris Olympics - Designing the games







"The Olympic Games only come around once a century. For a designer, this opportunity was an unforgettable experience. We were fortunate to work with the OCOG (Organising Committee for the Olympic Games), who shared our ambition and constantly pushed us to go further—especially since, for this edition, the backdrop of Paris demanded it. We had to live up to creative expectations and deliver a tailor-made design system for truly exceptional venues. I believe it was this combination of structure and imagination that really made it work." Gilles Deléris, executive creative director & co-founder, W Conran Design - Havas' brand and design network.





Aeroméxico - Clouds

"Dreaming of a journey begins in our imagination, and we project it through a desire. Amidst so many overwhelming messages, we see it as a great virtue of the campaign that it invites us to take that visual pause, to stop time and wait for the moment when the magic happens in the sky." Gabriel Huici, chief creative officer & partner, Don by Havas.







KFC - Industriel Tenders











Atlético de Madrid - The (un)forgettable legend







"The most exciting thing about this idea is that the most combative club in the world dares to fight against one of the few diseases we haven't yet been able to defeat: Alzheimer's." Jesús Rasines, chief creative officer, Havas Creative Spain.



"Some campaigns leave a mark far beyond the brief. Working on Marino Uriel was one of those rare moments where creativity, purpose, and teamwork aligned in a way that reminded us why we chose this profession. It was about creating something that genuinely moved people, including ourselves. Marino Uriel was never real, but what we felt while building his story absolutely was." Diana Casadiego, creative director, Havas Creative Spain.



"Marino Uriel has demonstrated to us how campaigns can transcend advertising, becoming true symbols of popular culture that strengthen the bond between fans and brand through social commitments." Daniel Albaladejo, senior copywriter, Havas Creative Spain.









British Airways - A British Original Period Drama









My Doctor's Recipe - Creamotherapy







"When we discovered the shocking statistic behind cancer mortality, we knew we had to act. But awareness alone wasn’t enough. The key was using product innovation to address the problem while simultaneously highlighting the importance of this often-overlooked issue to oncologists." Alex Okada, chief creative officer, Havas Lynx.





