Little Village Urges Londoners to Give Baby Items a ‘New Lease of Love’

Little Village which runs a network of baby banks to provide pre-loved, essential items to families across London, has launched a new multichannel campaign as part of its Great Big Baby Shower.

With the stark reality that 1 in 3 children in London are living in poverty, and nearly half of the families Little Village support reporting the need to skip meals, one quarter rationing nappies and 1 in ten diluting formula – all to make things go further, the campaign is designed to drive awareness of the charity, and the urgent need for pre-loved baby items to be passed on.

Created by creative agency Havas London, and shot by internationally renowned photographer James Day, the campaign features a striking image of two pairs of baby hands – one reaching out with a baby item, another reaching out to get it. In between, reads the copy ‘Give them a new lease of Love’ followed by ‘Search Little Village to donate your pre-loved baby things’.

Launched in print and digital channels, the creative will then extend to posters tactically placed near Little Village hubs across London. The campaign also includes three weeks of digital OOH activity running across June and into the autumn, at several sites in South London.

The campaign production was handled by Siobhan Squire.

Marketing and communications director, Little Village, Hattie Foxwell said, “Currently we can’t keep up with the demand for our help, and so raising awareness of the charity and inspiring more support is vital - so that we can support more families. This striking creative sums up so well what we do, pass on pre-loved items, so they can be re-loved by another child. It really does take a village and so the support from Havas London and James Day to get the campaign live is invaluable.”

Executive creative director, Dan Cole, Havas London added, There are millions of baby things gathering dust in lofts and cupboards, held on to for sentimental reasons. But these once loved items could be much loved again – and make a huge difference to the 1 in 3 children growing up in poverty in the UK. Giving baby things a new lease of love is a wonderfully simple idea that sums up what this incredible charity does for thousands of families.

