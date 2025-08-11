Birds Eye Celebrates Epic in Everyday Eating

Birds Eye, the UK’s leading frozen food brand, has launched a new masterbrand campaign, marking a significant step in its brand evolution. Created by Havas London, the multi-channel, through-the-line initiative is part of a broader pan-European strategy from Birds Eye’s parent company, Nomad Foods, Europe’s leading frozen food business. The campaign will launch in the UK first before being introduced across Europe.

Premiering Birds Eye’s new mantra, ‘That’s a Recipe for a Life Well Fed’, the campaign encapsulates Birds Eye’s commitment to nourishing lives through great-tasting food that’s full of goodness and brings people together.

Marking a departure from more traditional frozen food advertising, the campaign hero film playfully reframes frozen food from a choice of convenience, to celebrating it as a reputable source of nutrition for all the family – from vitamin-rich miracle peas to protein-packed chicken dippers.

The film is set in a mock-heroic theme, elevating everyday scenes like a child climbing on the sofa or winning a video game against the family, into ‘cinematic moments’ of well-fed achievement. The scenes further reinforce Birds Eye’s role in feeding the everyday - yet no less epic- moments in life.

It was directed by well-established and sought after commercials director Trevor Clarence, with production from Hunky Dory. As part of the new brand campaign, a master track has been composed by multi-award-winning international collective, Soundtree Music. The new track will sit across all Birds Eye brand campaigns moving forward.

Birds Eye’s new campaign is now live on TV, VOD, digital and social channels, and sits alongside wider campaign activity across OOH and online, with additional bespoke content curated specially for Birds Eye’s social channels. Production for the social content was handled by Prose on Pixels.

Alongside the campaign, Birds Eye’s visual identity has also been developed, with a subtle evolution of their type face and colour palette. The refined brand elements work cohesively to form an updated Birds Eye identity across the entire campaign.

Retail marketing specialists Field Day, developed and executed shopper and point of sale communications for the campaign. Media strategy and placement has been managed by Zenith.

Claire Sutton, marketing director at Birds Eye UK & Ireland said, “This campaign is our creative reset. That’s a Recipe for a Life Well Fed isn’t just a tagline, it’s a manifesto for modern mealtimes. We’ve taken the everyday and made it epic, reframing frozen food from a backup fix to a first-choice source of goodness. With Havas, we’ve built a platform that’s bold, warm, and unapologetically proud of the freezer aisle. It’s time frozen food was truly recognised for the quality, value, and goodness it brings to the table and Birds Eye is leading the charge, one cinematic pea at a time.”

​Vicki Maguire, chief creative officer at Havas London added, “This campaign flips the script on fresh v frozen by celebrating what really happens around the dinner table – the laughter, the chaos, the comfort. The fight for the last fish finger or chicken dipper. We wanted to show that frozen food can be just as joyful, just as meaningful, and just as central to modern family life as anything else that happens in the home.”

In November 2024, Birds Eye’s parent company, Nomad Foods, appointed Havas as its pan-European strategic and creative agency following a competitive pitch. The €75m account spans the Nomad Food brands, including Birds Eye, Findus, iglo, Aunt Bessie’s and more, across its six marketing clusters: the Adriatics; DACH; France, Belgium and The Netherlands; the Nordics; Southern Europe; and the UK & Ireland.

