Havas Media Network UK Launches AI Brand Insights Tool for Large Language Models

​Havas Media Network UK has launched Brand Insights AI, a ground breaking tool that empowers brands to understand and optimise their presence across the world’s leading AI large language models (LLMs). The latest addition to Havas’s Converged.AI operating system launched in 2024, the technology’s sophisticated insights will give clients new insight into how the LLMs are influencing consumer behaviour in today’s media ecosystem.



The sophisticated tool offers multi-model analysis at scale, scanning six major AI platforms – Chat GPT (Open AI), Claude (Anthropic), Gemini (Google), Sonar (Perplexity), Grok (xAI) and DeepSeek – to deliver a unified view of how brands are perceived and ranked in real-time. The tool provides brands with visibility and understanding of the impact these platforms have on them to help them better identify good content to optimise existing content or recommend new content. Key features include:



Unified AI Rankings : A consolidated view of brand visibility across six AI platforms.



: A consolidated view of brand visibility across six AI platforms. Fast Content Analysis : Hundreds of AI-generated queries with source citations, domain coverage and credibility scoring.



: Hundreds of AI-generated queries with source citations, domain coverage and credibility scoring. Content Optimisation : Analysing existing content to receive AI-specific optimisation suggestions.



: Analysing existing content to receive AI-specific optimisation suggestions. AI-Powered Content Recommendations : Tailored content ideas based on audience profiles and competitive insights.



: Tailored content ideas based on audience profiles and competitive insights. Sources of AI Response: Understand the sources and content driving AI responses.



Brand Insights AI launches at a time when people are increasingly migrating from traditional search engines to AI platforms to gather information, which is disrupting marketing effectiveness in the Search market. According to UKOM/Ipsos Iris, Chat GPT is used by over 25 percent of the online population monthly and Chat GPT is now the fifth largest domain on the planet (according to Similar Web), beaten only by Meta and Google platforms.



Paul Bland, chief digital officer, Havas Media Network UK, said, “The way AI platforms are surfacing information is rapidly evolving. With AI becoming the default interface for Search and discovery, brands need to adapt and optimise for the new discovery landscape. HMN’s teams powered by Brand Insights AI helps brands stay visible, relevant and competitive in the AI-driven digital landscape. It will ensure our clients are best equipped for marketing in an AI-driven future, fuelled by our operating system, Converged.AI.”



The new tool is designed for marketers, brand managers and digital strategists who want to stay ahead in the rapidly evolving AI ecosystem. With just a few inputs – brand name, competitors and market context – HMN’s teams are empowered by actionable insights in minutes. Brand Insights AI is now available for brands to have a free snapshot of current visibility, and access to bespoke solutions that accelerate AI readiness – combining experts with Brand Insights AI.

