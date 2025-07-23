Havas UK&I Partners with 51toCarbonZero

​Havas UK&I has partnered with 51toCarbonZero (51-0), the leading climate technology platform for the advertising and media industries, to accelerate its sustainability transformation. The partnership marks a key step in enhancing the agency’s environmental capabilities through streamlined carbon reporting and robust analysis, greater internal ownership, and improved stakeholder engagement.

​Havas UK&I will use 51-0’s platform to automate and centralise its carbon emissions tracking and move from annual to rolling measurement, enabling deeper operational insight and faster decision-making. The partnership will also empower more employees across the business to engage with emissions data, contributing to the agency’s ambitious decarbonisation trajectory aligned with the Paris Agreement.

Rosie Kitson, chief impact officer, Havas UK&I, said, "Partnering with 51-0 gives us the specialist tools and expertise we need to take our decarbonisation programme to the next level. 51-0’s experience in media and advertising, particularly around scope 3 emissions and media supply chains, is second to none. We're excited to make our data work harder, drive more targeted actions, and ensure sustainability becomes something everyone in our business can own."

51-0’s platform helps teams embed carbon data into everyday decision-making - from capital allocation to procurement. Havas selected 51-0 for its intuitive data visualisation, progressive approach to scope 3 emissions, and deep understanding of the sector’s unique dynamics.

Richard Davis, CEO and co-founder, 51toCarbonZero, commented, "Havas UK&I is making a bold and credible move by consolidating its carbon measurement approach and empowering its teams with real-time insight. As agencies look to meet science-based targets, faster and more meaningful scope 3 visibility is essential. We're proud to partner with Havas UK&I to help embed sustainability deeper into its day-to-day marketing operations and deliver lasting impact."

The collaboration will enable Havas UK&I to achieve its Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) for reducing greenhouse gas emissions. This is part of Havas’ broader environmental policy that aims for a 71% reduction in scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2035 and a 43% reduction in operational emissions.

