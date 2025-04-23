EDITION
→
Global
•
USA
•
UK
•
AUNZ
•
CANADA
•
IRELAND
•
FRANCE
•
GERMANY
•
ASIA
•
EUROPE
•
LATAM
•
MEA
Edition : International
Language : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB Works
Plans & Pricing
Editorial Toolkit
Member Companies
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
Login or Register
Circle Productions
Production Company
Toronto, Canada
http://www.circleprod.com/
laurence@circleprod.com
+1 416 922 9900
PART OF
News
Work
Credited
Immortals Entries
About & contact
People
EMBED NEWS
Everyday Chaos Gets a Comedic Makeover in James Haworth’s Campaign for ATCO Energy
13/06/2025
Dehnco Warehouse Solutions Gives New Meaning to 'Classic Design'
09/06/2025
Circle Productions Welcomes Mike Andrews to Canadian Roster
10/03/2025
McDonald’s Canada Remixes ’80s Classic with Lil Yachty
03/04/2024
This Practice Management Platform ‘Suits’ Small and Mid-Sized Law Firms
01/02/2024
The Directors: Jamie Maule-ffinch
15/09/2023
How Canada Post Used Invisible Floating Boxes to Highlight Its Carbon-Neutral Ground Delivery
26/05/2023
Canada Post Introduces Deliveries So Sustainable, They’re Almost Invisible
11/05/2023
Circle Canada Announces Executive Producer Changes
24/03/2023
Directing/DP Duo BLOK Joins Circle Roster
21/02/2023
Binge Watch Our 2022 Film Club Showcase
16/12/2022
How the Royal Ontario Museum Used Actual Stardust to Promote Kent Monkman’s Exhibit
10/11/2022
Load more
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd
·
Privacy and Cookie Policy
·
Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1