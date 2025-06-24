International Menu Heist from McDonald’s Brings Global Flavours to Canada

In a campaign full of intrigue, flavour, and international flair, McDonald’s Canada and creative agency Cossette have launched The International Menu Heist — a one-of-a-kind culinary escapade that brings six beloved McDonald’s items from around the world to Canadian menus.
How, you ask? Through a deliciously orchestrated heist. Suddenly, international McDonald’s favourites begin surfacing across Canada, unexpected, iconic, and seemingly stolen. But who’s behind it?
Behind the mystery: a bold, global food experience featuring:
To bring this flavour-first storyline to life, Cossette launched a cinematic 360° campaign that unfolds like a modern-day heist. Inspired by classic caper films, the campaign kicks off with cryptic social drops and 'leaked' content to build intrigue, before pulling back the curtain on a full-blown mission that blends spectacle, suspense, and playful product storytelling.
From there, the narrative builds across dramatic TV and OLV spots, bold out-of-home executions, TikTok stunts, AR-powered games, and immersive Spotify audio dramas, each piece revealing a new layer of the mission. The result is an experience that’s equal parts espionage thriller and foodie fantasy, drawing audiences in and inviting them to decode what’s coming next.
“We know our guests are intrigued by iconic menu items from McDonald’s around the world — and we’ve been paying attention.” said Rebecca Smart, marketing director, brand strategy at McDonald’s Canada. “With this campaign, we’re bringing some of those international favourites home in a way that’s bold, unexpected, and full of the playful flavour only McDonald’s could deliver.”
Rooted in cultural curiosity and a growing appetite for global tastes, The International Menu Heist positions McDonald’s as a culinary connector, bringing the world to Canadians, one bite at a time.
“We saw an opportunity to do something bigger than just introduce a new menu, we wanted to give it a whole new narrative,” said Andrew Chisholm, executive creative director at Cossette. “The International Menu Heist let us turn global fan intrigue into a bold, cinematic storyline rooted in discovery and play. From mysterious teaser drops to immersive content and unforgettable visuals, every touchpoint was crafted to spark curiosity, reward attention, and showcase McDonald’s iconic global presence in a way that’s as surprising as it is satisfying.”
The International Menu Heist runs in Canada until July 28, 2025 because like any great heist, these treasures won’t last long.