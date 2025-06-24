International Menu Heist from McDonald’s Brings Global Flavours to Canada

In a campaign full of intrigue, flavour, and international flair, McDonald’s Canada and creative agency Cossette have launched The International Menu Heist — a one-of-a-kind culinary escapade that brings six beloved McDonald’s items from around the world to Canadian menus.

How, you ask? Through a deliciously orchestrated heist. Suddenly, international McDonald’s favourites begin surfacing across Canada, unexpected, iconic, and seemingly stolen. But who’s behind it?

Behind the mystery: a bold, global food experience featuring:

Big Rösti (Germany): A beautifully beefy burger with hickory-smoked bacon, melt-in-your-mouth processed cheese, delicious cheese sauce, and a golden 'Rösti' hash brown—all on a fluffy bun topped with rolled oats.

A beautifully beefy burger with hickory-smoked bacon, melt-in-your-mouth processed cheese, delicious cheese sauce, and a golden 'Rösti' hash brown—all on a fluffy bun topped with rolled oats. Teriyaki Chicken Sandwich (Japan): A breaded, seasoned chicken patty covered in a sweet and tangy teriyaki sauce, shredded lettuce, and mayo-style sauce on a sesame seed bun. The tastiest new sando has landed.

A breaded, seasoned chicken patty covered in a sweet and tangy teriyaki sauce, shredded lettuce, and mayo-style sauce on a sesame seed bun. The tastiest new sando has landed. McPizza Bites (Italy): Melt-in-your-mouth mozzarella cheese and rich tomato sauce, wrapped in toasted pizza dough. These antipasto-style bites are good enough to make you say bravissimo.

Melt-in-your-mouth mozzarella cheese and rich tomato sauce, wrapped in toasted pizza dough. These antipasto-style bites are good enough to make you say bravissimo. Biscoff McFlurry (Belgium): Creamy vanilla soft serve swirled with Biscoff cookie crumbs. A sweet Belgian classic that brings the taste of Bruges to your spoon.

Creamy vanilla soft serve swirled with Biscoff cookie crumbs. A sweet Belgian classic that brings the taste of Bruges to your spoon. Garlic Mayo-Style Sauce (UK): A UK favourite that packs a punch. This Garlic Mayo-Style Sauce is the perfect dip for your McPizza Bites or McNuggets—cor blimey, indeed.

A UK favourite that packs a punch. This Garlic Mayo-Style Sauce is the perfect dip for your McPizza Bites or McNuggets—cor blimey, indeed. Sweet Tangy Chili Dip (Australia): A sweet dip with a little kick from Down Under. Adds zing to your McNuggets® and leaves you asking for more. With this by your side, she’ll be right.

To bring this flavour-first storyline to life, Cossette launched a cinematic 360° campaign that unfolds like a modern-day heist. Inspired by classic caper films, the campaign kicks off with cryptic social drops and 'leaked' content to build intrigue, before pulling back the curtain on a full-blown mission that blends spectacle, suspense, and playful product storytelling.

From there, the narrative builds across dramatic TV and OLV spots, bold out-of-home executions, TikTok stunts, AR-powered games, and immersive Spotify audio dramas, each piece revealing a new layer of the mission. The result is an experience that’s equal parts espionage thriller and foodie fantasy, drawing audiences in and inviting them to decode what’s coming next.

“We know our guests are intrigued by iconic menu items from McDonald’s around the world — and we’ve been paying attention.” said Rebecca Smart, marketing director, brand strategy at McDonald’s Canada. “With this campaign, we’re bringing some of those international favourites home in a way that’s bold, unexpected, and full of the playful flavour only McDonald’s could deliver.”

Rooted in cultural curiosity and a growing appetite for global tastes, The International Menu Heist positions McDonald’s as a culinary connector, bringing the world to Canadians, one bite at a time.

“We saw an opportunity to do something bigger than just introduce a new menu, we wanted to give it a whole new narrative,” said Andrew Chisholm, executive creative director at Cossette. “The International Menu Heist let us turn global fan intrigue into a bold, cinematic storyline rooted in discovery and play. From mysterious teaser drops to immersive content and unforgettable visuals, every touchpoint was crafted to spark curiosity, reward attention, and showcase McDonald’s iconic global presence in a way that’s as surprising as it is satisfying.”

The International Menu Heist runs in Canada until July 28, 2025 because like any great heist, these treasures won’t last long.

