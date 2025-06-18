Kia Canada's Comedic Campaign Showcases Innovative Design

​Circle director Mike Andrews has wrapped his first commercial project with the company - a dynamic new campaign for Kia, created in partnership with agency INNOCEAN. Blending crisp automotive cinematography with sharp comedic performances, Mike's debut with Circle is a confident, visually striking showcase of both vehicle features and talent direction.

The campaign highlights Kia’s innovation and design while injecting humour through playful scenarios and relatable characters… and a few pigeons! It’s all brought to life with Mike’s distinct sense of tone, style and pacing.

"The new work marks a strong start and we’re looking forward to future collaborations with Mike” says Circle executive producer Laurence Payne. ‘It was a pleasure working together. This job was our first pitch and we landed it. We couldn’t ask for a better way to kick things off! One of Mike’s many strengths is his ability to work with talent to ensure their dialogue feels off the cuff and real. The result is work that feels as though we’ve been dropped into a funny moment in time that we’ve experienced ourselves.”

Mike’s ability to assemble great casts and his comedic instincts made him a natural fit for the project. His car experience includes extensive work for Toyota.



