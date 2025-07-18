Behind McDonald’s’ Meticulous Menu Heist

The trend of creators showcasing international menu items of global franchises has earned itself a worthy niche on social media. Be it YouTube, TikTok, or even the app formerly known as Twitter, there are countless clips of people comparing the ins and outs of nations’ menus, sampling the goods, and discussing what they would and wouldn’t like to bring home to their countries of residence.



McDonald’s Canada and its partner creative agency, Cossette, had been watching the trend closely. Recognising an opportunity to tap into a cultural moment and its fandom, the two conspired together to temporarily bring beloved foreign offerings, such as Japan’s Teriyaki Chicken Sandwich and Germany’s Big Rösti, up north, launching ‘The International Menu Heist’ in the process. Adding a total of six new items to menus across the country, the campaign was initially kicked off with cryptic social drops and ‘leaked’ content, before a fun, mysterious spot starring the franchise’s iconic Hamburgler officially confirmed what was happening. Demonstrating the power of a strong marketing strategy, and the value of listening to audience demand, this campaign helped position McDonald’s Canada as a culinary connector willing to celebrate diverse cravings with a sense of style and flair.



To learn more about how all of this came together, LBB’s Jordan Won Neufeldt sat down with Cossette creative directors Darya Klymenko and Stefan D’Aversa, as well as McDonald’s Canada’s marketing director, brand strategy, Rebecca Smart, for a chat.









LBB> From the top, what inspired McDonald’s Canada’s decision to bring international food items to Canadian menus? And how did this translate into a creative approach?





Rebecca> This decision to bring new items to Canada was really inspired by our guests and their love for our iconic menu items around the world. We know that there's existing fan obsession and intrigue around certain international McDonald's offerings, and this campaign aimed to connect with this curiosity and fandom.



Darya & Stefan> The brief was to introduce these international favourites to guests in Canada. The key unlock came from our clients, who reframed the insight from ‘The only thing more exciting than a trip to McD’s, is a trip to McD's in another country’, to ‘McDonald’s in other countries has what?!’. That shift opened the door to way more unexpected thinking.







LBB> What inspired your choices behind the menu items being brought here, and what made ‘heist’ theming the right way to go about introducing them?





Rebecca> The choices behind the menu items were inspired by culturally-relevant international flavours and existing fan obsession with certain items. The ‘heist’ theme, meanwhile, was chosen because it felt like something only McDonald's could pull off. It moved away from expected ‘travel’ tropes and landed somewhere that was unique and ownable to our brand, allowing for multi-layered campaign elements like leaks, gadgets, disguises, and suspense.







LBB> Speaking of leaks, building hype with social drops and 'leaked' content was a smart way to build hype. How did you execute on this aspect of the campaign?





Darya & Stefan> We were able to lean into the existing fan obsession with certain items, like the McPizza Bites. People have been begging for McDonald’s to bring McPizza back, so playing into that hype (and making it feel like it was snuck in) gave us a great organic boost.







LBB> Let’s talk about the spot itself! What was the writing process like, and how did you draw on various genre-relevant flicks for inspiration?





Darya & Stefan> We explored a few tones before landing on the one that stuck. The Hamburglar has a signature car in his character guidelines (‘The Burgercuda’), so that led us to a vintage heist world – think more ‘60s/’70s getaway than ‘Ocean’s Eleven’. It felt fresher, less expected, and visually, gave us a lot to play with.



Finding the right director was also important for this, and Chris Balmond (Circle Productions) stood out from the first call. He immediately brought up using miniatures and referenced capers like ‘The Thomas Crowne Affair’, which got us excited. His love for the vintage era and commitment to craft gave the whole thing a tactile, detailed feel that elevated it.







LBB> What was the shooting process like? Where did you film, how long did it take, and do you have any anecdotes from the experience?





Darya & Stefan> We shot over three days across a miniatures set and a restaurant set that our team transformed into ‘locations’ around the world. Production designer Jesson Moen and his team were incredible; every little detail was considered. Bryan Newman, our DoP, brought a smart approach to lighting, making each setting (within the restaurant set) feel distinct and truly like it was in another part of the world.







LBB> Some of the set pieces are ridiculous, like the opening tray, the robot hand and the vacuum tube. How did you achieve these?





Darya & Stefan> That’s all thanks to Chris and Jesson’s commitment to going practical. Everything was tested, tweaked, and built to work in-camera. We loved that it gave the spot a tactile quality you just can’t fake.







LBB> Of course, the edit, VFX and music are also incredible. How did you bring the spot to life in post?





Darya & Stefan> Steve Puhach at Nimiopere cut it like a trailer (and made it look too easy)… fast, punchy, and full of tension. The vintage split screens and tight timing really brought it to life. VFX was handled by No.8 in London, which worked perfectly since Chris is London-based too. Having him involved throughout made a big difference in keeping the vision tight



The music by Beacon Studios, meanwhile, was treated like a score to a mini movie. Berkeley handled VO and sound mix, which added another layer of craft and helped tie it all together.







LBB> What challenges have you faced during this project? How did you overcome them?





Rebecca> The biggest challenge was figuring out the perfect balance for the Hamburglar reveal. The goal really was to make him feel cool and mysterious, so this was achieved by practicing restraint, only showing glimpses of him – a gloved hand, a striped sleeve, a flash of his calling card. This ‘less is more’ approach created intrigue and elevated the character.







LBB> What lessons have you learned in the making of this campaign?





Rebecca> A key lesson learned was that leaning into brand lore (like the Hamburglar) can unlock incredible creative freedom, as long as the legacy is treated with intention. When such characters are used as a creative springboard, rather than a crutch, the results can be powerful.







LBB> Since launch, how have people responded?





Rebecca> The reception to the campaign has been great. It's reached both industry professionals and friends outside of advertising, indicating broad positive engagement.



Darya & Stefan> The reception’s been fantastic. It’s nice working on a brand that reaches everyone… you hear from folks in the industry, but also from friends outside of advertising who usually couldn’t care less. That’s the best approval.







LBB> How does this campaign fit into McDonald’s branding for 2025 and beyond?





Rebecca> This campaign fits into McDonald's branding by being bold, unexpected, and full of the playful flavour that McDonald's is known for. It aims to build a connection with customers by acknowledging and celebrating our unique ‘fan truths’ and continuously pushing our creative boundaries. It's a creative spin on limited-edition food, sparking intrigue and inviting participation, and is part of a broader strategy to further build unique and exciting guest experiences.







LBB> Finally, do you have a favourite offering from the new ‘stolen’ food items?





Darya & Stefan> The Biscoff McFlurry. It’s 100% worth the heist.



Rebecca> McPizza Bites for sure!



