Everyday Chaos Gets a Comedic Makeover in James Haworth’s Campaign for ATCO Energy

Teaming up with McCann Canada, Circle Productions' James Haworth has directed a new campaign that delivers big laughs through sharp performances and unexpected characters—including the inanimate objects in your home.

The campaign brings household mishaps to life in a hilarious and highly relatable way. Whether it’s a rebellious faucet, a misbehaving thermostat, or a stubborn bill, these everyday culprits are given voice—literally—thanks to standout comedic voiceover work that injects personality, wit, and charm into the chaos.

James, known for his sharp comedic timing and ability to blend real-life authenticity with absurdity, draws strong performances from a talented cast of actors, all while balancing the surreal humour of talking appliances. The result is a campaign that’s as entertaining as it is memorable.