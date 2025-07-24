senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

James Haworth Celebrates Unforgettable Long Weekend Moments for Petro Canada

24/07/2025
42
Share
The tongue-in-cheek campaign was created with McCann Canada and Circle Productions

Director James Haworth brings a fresh comedic lens to the cherished Canadian tradition of the long weekend in a new campaign for Petro-Canada, teaming up once again with McCann Canada.

The spots celebrate moments that make long weekends unforgettable — and hilariously relatable, and draws them out as awkwardly long as possible. An uncomfortable pause during a romantic paddle, a dog shaking off lake water for what feels like forever, and an almost mythically long zap of a mosquito. Each scene is executed with deadpan humour and a cinematic touch, giving the films a visual polish not often seen in comedy spots.

James sums up the campaign nicely, “It’s a love letter to the long weekend — those drawn-out moments with friends, pets, and bugs that define the season here in Canada”
Shot on location in Ontario’s cottage country, the films lean into atmosphere and casting. The ensemble of expressive, understated performers helps strike a tonal balance, while the natural landscapes and warm palette evoke the magic of a real summer escape.

Petro-Canada’s messaging underscores their ongoing role in fuelling Canadians’ summer adventures, literally and metaphorically. With a tongue-in-cheek tone and universal appeal, the spots are a reminder that sometimes, the longer the moment, the funnier the memory.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Circle Productions
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Circle Productions
Long Zap
Petro Canada
24/07/2025
Long Shake
Petro Canada
24/07/2025
Long Pause
Petro Canada
24/07/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1