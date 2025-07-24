James Haworth Celebrates Unforgettable Long Weekend Moments for Petro Canada

Director James Haworth brings a fresh comedic lens to the cherished Canadian tradition of the long weekend in a new campaign for Petro-Canada, teaming up once again with McCann Canada.

The spots celebrate moments that make long weekends unforgettable — and hilariously relatable, and draws them out as awkwardly long as possible. An uncomfortable pause during a romantic paddle, a dog shaking off lake water for what feels like forever, and an almost mythically long zap of a mosquito. Each scene is executed with deadpan humour and a cinematic touch, giving the films a visual polish not often seen in comedy spots.

James sums up the campaign nicely, “It’s a love letter to the long weekend — those drawn-out moments with friends, pets, and bugs that define the season here in Canada”

Shot on location in Ontario’s cottage country, the films lean into atmosphere and casting. The ensemble of expressive, understated performers helps strike a tonal balance, while the natural landscapes and warm palette evoke the magic of a real summer escape.

Petro-Canada’s messaging underscores their ongoing role in fuelling Canadians’ summer adventures, literally and metaphorically. With a tongue-in-cheek tone and universal appeal, the spots are a reminder that sometimes, the longer the moment, the funnier the memory.

