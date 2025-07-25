Enthusiastic Drivers Talk Up the Tech of Kia Sportage

​INNOCEAN Canada’s new campaign for the redesigned Kia Sportage follows a tech-loving driver and his spirited - and sometimes sarcastic - sidekick, on a feature-filled road trip.



The campaign comes to life across a series of online videos, that in sequence, highlight just how excited and knowledgeable passionate drivers can be. Episodes follow a tech-obsessed driver and his passenger over a day-long road trip. Hearing a driver talk about and show off their vehicle’s features is something we’ve all experienced. And the dynamic with the passenger kept the tone light, humorous, and relatable.

“We tapped into a simple insight: people who love their cars love showing them off. Whether it’s highlighting smart features or geeking-out over the details, they naturally love to share. That gave us the perfect opportunity to educate about the new Sportage in a way that felt both authentic and engaging” said Bill Newbery, creative director at INNOCEAN Canada.

The fun, character-driven dynamic in these dialogue-rich videos was brought to life by director Mike Andrews of Circle Productions. His comedic instincts and eye for natural chemistry helped turn tech demonstrations into entertaining moments of connection.

In Quebec versions of the campaign featured Kia’s spokesperson, the award-winning actress Mélissa Désormeaux-Poulin.

“The updated technology in the new Sportage isn’t just about innovation for innovation’s sake - they’re designed to play a key role in elevating our customers’ drives. We wanted to ensure that every feature felt meaningful, so drivers could truly understand how the Sportage supports the way they live, move, and connect” said Michael Kopke, director of marketing at Kia Canada.