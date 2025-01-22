Hockey Star Connor McDavid Takes Advice to a Whole New Level with RE/MAX Canada

Canadian homebuyers and sellers are taking the agent advice they seek to the next level in RE/MAX Canada’s latest multi-channel 'Advice You Need' campaign, launching this week.

“One of RE/MAX’s greatest strengths is our experience”, says Anthony Volpini, executive director of marketing at RE/MAX Canada. “Our agents are the most experienced in the business; they’ve seen and lived it all and clients trust them not to steer them wrong. “We wanted to find a clever way to remind Canadians that they can rely on us to give them the best real estate advice”.

This year’s 'Advice You Need' campaign showcases next-level advice seeking that goes well beyond real estate, to include a variety of other life decisions, starting with hockey superstar Connor McDavid.

“When Anthony brought us the opportunity to work with Connor McDavid (on the strength of our previous work with Kyle Lowry), we knew it would be a great way to kick off the campaign. What better way to showcase that level of trust than the biggest name in hockey turning to the biggest name in real estate for some potentially game-changing advice?” says Jeff Collins, creative director at Arrivals+Departures.

This campaign launches with :30 and :15 sec linear and connected TV spots, OLV, OOH (Billboards and TSAs), programmatic video and display, paid social including TikTok creatives, search ads and a Sports app integration.

In addition, the campaign launch will also include a 'Play like a Pro' contest, giving consumers a chance to win autographed Hockey stick and gloves by Connor in addition to street Hockey kits.

“From the moment we began our partnership with RE/MAX, we set out to make work that steered clear of category troupes and conventional advertising. We’re really proud of the campaign's evolution and it’s very fitting of a category leader” says Mike Bevacqua, partner, president at Arrivals + Departures.