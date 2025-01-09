McDonald’s Canada Ignites Hockey Fandom with Iconic ‘Showdown’ Comeback

McDonald’s Canada and creative agency Cossette are excited to drop the puck on ‘Showdown’, a bold new campaign that fuses nostalgia with a modern twist to celebrate Canada’s love for hockey and its evolving culture. Featuring hockey icons Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews, this reimagined series breathes new life into the beloved 1990s ‘Showdown’ ads with a playful, competitive spin that fans won’t want to miss.

At its heart, the ‘Showdown’ creative captures the powerful connection between McDonald’s and hockey—a bond that’s as Canadian as backyard rinks and game-night rituals. The campaign highlights the natural chemistry between Conor and Auston , offering fans a rare and entertaining glimpse into their off-ice personalities. By mixing humour and friendly rivalry, McDonald’s rekindles the joy and camaraderie that hockey represents for Canadians across the country.

“Our goal was to reimagine a cultural touchstone for a new generation and infuse it with McDonald’s signature sense of fun,” said Andrew Chisholm, executive creative director at Cossette. “We wanted to honour the nostalgia while creating something fresh and exciting for today’s fans.”

“By tapping into the authenticity and natural chemistry of these hockey icons, we’ve built a campaign that speaks to lifelong hockey fans and a new wave of enthusiasts alike,” added Darya Klymenko, creative director at Cossette. “It’s all about celebrating the joy and camaraderie that hockey—and McDonald’s—bring to Canadians.”

As hockey viewership among younger Canadians continues to soar, ‘Showdown’ taps into the heartbeat of modern sports fandom with clever nods to early 2000s video games, TikTok edits, and hockey’s online subcultures. By meeting gen z where they live—online—McDonald’s Canada strengthens its connection with young fans through dynamic, engaging content that puts their favourite players front and centre.

“We wanted to create a cultural moment that brings hockey fans together in a way only McDonald’s can,” said Rebecca Smart, marketing director of brand strategy at McDonald’s Canada. “‘Showdown’ is about celebrating the spirit of friendly competition, the love of the game, and the simple joy of sharing great food.”

The campaign, running from January 7 to February 10, 2025, will roll out across TV, social media, digital, radio, and out-of-home advertising.

The hero of the campaign? The Showdown Menu—a line up of exclusive, hockey-themed food items, including:

The Big Mac-David: A Double Big Mac tribute to Connor McDavid

The Smoky Quarter Papi: A smoky BBQ Quarter Pounder inspired by Auston Matthews

Power Play Poutine: A fan-favourite dish for Quebecers, inspired by P.K. Subban’s flair

​​The Hat Trick: A triple play of flavour for those who crave more

Spicy Junior Chirpy: A fiery flavour that's bound to get the chirps going

Celly Sundae: Celebrate the perfect post-goal celly on the ice

Hockey season just got tastier— McDonald’s Canada is inviting fans to grab a seat at the table and cheer on their favourite players.