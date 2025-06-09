Dehnco Warehouse Solutions Gives New Meaning to 'Classic Design'

Warehouse-solutions brand Dehnco has launched a new digital campaign that highlights the fine art of thoughtful, ergonomic design. Made in collaboration with agency-of-record Hot Lava, the unique work integrates ancient artistry in an unexpected way to emphasise the real inspiration behind Dehnco’s product design: actual humans.



A longform hero video features a sculpture of Roman Goddess Venus, which appears in a warehouse to contextualise the durability, efficiency, and comfort of a Dehnco workspace. Beyond its elegance, the statue is perfectly poised to demonstrate the convenient elements of each station - from the ergonomic keyboard right at her fingertips to the ideal height of the space’s plentiful storage.

The sculpture adds unforeseen beauty to an environment that is often associated with coldness and automation. More importantly, it signals the humanity that Dehnco places at the centre of its product development and service.

“There’s a tension between grace and grit in this work that I love,” said Kristi Neitzel, executive creative director at Hot Lava. “I’m grateful to all the talented people who helped bring it to life - and for a B2B client bold enough to bring creativity into one of the places you least expect it.”

While Dehnco has long operated as a category standout for more than 40 years, thanks to its human-centric approach to warehouse furnishing, the brand and Hot Lava wanted to create a campaign that elevates the brand voice in a way consumers haven’t seen from Dehnco, until now.

“Hot Lava’s perspective, strategy, and creative talent provides the ability to clearly understand our messaging and story, along with the ability to enhance, create, and produce a campaign piece that exceeded our expectations in elevating our brand,” said Jeff Dehnert, owner of Dehnco. “The approach and creativity truly showcases the technical beauty and simplicity of our solutions with elegance and sophistication.”

​Phil Jungmann, Hot Lava’s chief creative officer, added, “This is really a reflection of our client’s passion for the people who use their products and the quality they put into every detail. We’re grateful Dehnco trusted us to bring that to life in a bold way that feels true to both them and the brand.”

The campaign will run nationally on social media with further support from :30 and :15 cutdowns, digital banners, and print executions.



Hot Lava is a full-service advertising agency built on the belief that the best ideas are the ones that flow. The independent agency is headquartered in Los Angeles, with teams in Chicago and Grand Rapids. Founded by award-winning industry veterans, Hot Lava serves clients across CPG, B2B, startups, and retail - including Dehnco, Dole Packaged Foods, and Arrow Electronics.

