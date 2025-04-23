EDITION
Whalar Group
Creator Commerce Company
London, UK
https://www.whalar.com/
hello@whalar.com
EMBED NEWS
Whalar Agency Names Jo Cronk and Emma Harman Co-CEOs
13/06/2025
Whalar Group Acquires Sir John Hegarty’s Business of Creativity
28/05/2025
Whalar Group Announces Major Investment to Accelerate the Creator Economy
19/05/2025
Vaseline Levels Up Skincare with 'Screen Block' in Fortnite’s Go Goated Game
23/04/2025
At the Helm in Seas of Constant Change: How Leaders Navigate Instability
24/03/2025
Whalar Is the First Creator Agency to Leverage Kantar's LINK AI Solution to Optimise Creator Campaigns
10/03/2025
NFL and YouTube Set New Standard with Star-Studded Flag Football Game During Super Bowl Week
20/02/2025
The Lighthouse Launches Venice Campus: Revolutionising Creative Spaces for the Creator Generation
13/02/2025
Whalar Group Launches Sixteenth Sports to Redefine Athlete Creators and Shape the Future of Sports
03/02/2025
Brandon Marshall Kicks Off New Wave of Athlete Media with NFL and YouTube’s ‘Access Pass for Legends’
28/01/2025
Sheetz Makes History with the Launch of an Immersive Convenience Store and Exclusive Fortnite Map
21/01/2025
Did AI Change Creativity in 2024?
24/12/2024
