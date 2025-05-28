Whalar Group Acquires Sir John Hegarty’s Business of Creativity

​Whalar Group and The Business of Creativity are joining forces to elevate creativity and emphasise its importance as a key driver of business growth, specifically by unlocking the creative potential of individuals and brands worldwide. The pair has announced the acquisition, with Whalar Group acquiring 100% of The Business of Creativity in a part cash, part-share transaction. The entire founding team will remain at the company for the next phase of growth.



​Sir John Hegarty states, “Creativity is oxygen for business growth. But lately, businesses have been holding their breath. Everything we admire in civilisation - art, science, design, technology, entrepreneurship - starts with someone imagining something new. This partnership puts The Business of Creativity in the perfect position to deliver on our mission: to make the world more creative.”

Founded by Sir John Hegarty, Ben Lee, and Immy Groome in 2022, The Business of Creativity has grown rapidly. They offer a suite of products, including expert-led digital courses, C-suite creative consulting, and a global events calendar. The courses include 'Creativity for Growth,' led by Sir John Hegarty, 'Advertising Principles Explained,' led by Orlando Wood, and 'Beyond Your Limits,' led by Greg Hoffman.

Looking ahead, the company will accelerate its growth with a slate of new course releases, as well as expand its footprint in media and events in major markets, with a particular focus on US expansion. The company's broader ambition is to establish a global media brand and cultivate a worldwide community that unlocks potential through the immense power of creativity.

Why now: AI is creating a revolution in business practices. Tomorrow’s world-beating companies will understand how to layer artificial intelligence and human consciousness. Creativity is the one thing AI can simulate, but never truly originate. As automation scales, the average, true value now lies in the imaginative leap, the emotional connection, and the insight that no algorithm can predict. AI doesn’t feel, dream, or rebel, but we do. Creativity is humanity’s greatest edge, and in a world of generative everything, human imagination and fresh thinking become our most powerful force. Now is the moment to invest in what makes us human.



On joining Whalar Group, Ben Lee, co-founder and CEO of The Business of Creativity said, “I’ve had the privilege of knowing the Whalar team for several years and have consistently been inspired by their vision and ambition. What they’re building at The Whalar Group is truly category-defining, and our missions are incredibly aligned. I couldn’t think of a better partner as we enter this exciting new chapter.”



On bringing Business of Creativity into the Whalar Group ecosystem, Neil Waller and James Street, co-CEOs and co-founders, Whalar Group said, “This is an incredible full circle moment for us. Sir John has not only served as our chairman for nearly a decade, but he was one of our earliest angel investors who also helped give Whalar Group its mission of Liberating The Creative Voice. We're so excited to triple down on that mission with this acquisition and help the world drive growth through creativity.”



The Business of Creativity becomes the seventh company in Whalar Group’s unique ecosystem, all centered on Creators. It joins: Whalar - the leading independent Creator and social agency, Sixteenth - a 360° Creator talent management company, The Lighthouse - the first-of-its kind IRL campus for Creators and teams, Foam - an operating system for managing digital talent, Moby Ventures - a venture studio, and Umi Games - a ground-breaking gaming studio. Together, they form a category-defining group that shapes the future of creativity, a vision recently recognised by Ad Age, who named Whalar Group its A-List Social/Influencer Agency of the Year.

