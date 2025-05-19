Whalar Group Announces Major Investment to Accelerate the Creator Economy

Whalar Group, the global creator company on a mission to liberate the creative voice, announced today that they have secured strategic investment from a group of powerhouse investors: Marc Benioff the visionary founder of Salesforce, Shopify, and Neal H. Moritz the acclaimed Hollywood producer & founder of Original Film.

Neil Waller, Co-CEO and co-founder, Whalar Group, said, “The Creator Economy is now mainstream. What started as mostly part-time influencers has evolved into a professionalised industry. Creators are hiring teams, embracing new technologies and new ways of working to create valuable IP, build thriving communities and develop businesses with diverse revenue streams. This investment validates that we're just scratching the surface of what's possible. We're doubling down on building infrastructure that lets creators operate like major entertainment companies, but with the agility to rapidly adopt new ways of thinking and creating that give them a distinct competitive advantage. The future isn't just about content, it's about creators building the next generation of entertainment and media powerhouses."

This investment marks a significant milestone in Whalar Group’s journey as the company continues to scale its ecosystem, which is built entirely around Creators. Whalar Group has built a fully integrated ecosystem to support them, spanning brand partnerships, talent management, product incubation, digital operating system, physical campuses, and gaming innovation. Whalar Group’s unique ecosystem consists of six companies:

- Whalar: the world’s leading independent creator and social agency.

- Sixteenth: a leading, global, 360° Creator talent management company.

- The Lighthouse: the first-of-its-kind IRL campus for Creators and their teams to Learn, Make, and Belong.

- Foam: the operating system for managing digital talent.

- Moby Ventures: a venture studio that brings Creators’ ideas for brands and products to life.

- Umi Games: a gaming studio that connects brands to Creators, building the most immersive experiences within Fortnite, Roblox, and Minecraft.

The backing from these three investors is an important step in the company's growth, reflecting its long-term vision and the immense potential of the Creator Economy.

Each investor brings a unique, equal contribution to the story of where Whalar Group is going next.

Shopify, through its internal venture team, brings a shared belief in community-led commerce and the rise of Creators as the next generation of entrepreneurs. This investment is a full-circle moment for Whalar Group, which was incorporated shortly after the founders were Build A Business winners of Shopify in 2015.

Harley Finkelstein, Shopify president said, “Creators are powerhouses of commerce. They've built an entire ecosystem around their communities - an ecosystem that's built on Shopify, and supercharged by Whalar Group. We're arming creators with the tools they need to turn their communities into businesses from day one.”

And with Neal H. Moritz, the founder of Original Film and one of the most prolific producers working in Hollywood today, with more than $12 billion in global box office earnings, he ranks as the fifth highest-grossing producer of all time. The partnership strengthens Whalar Group’s deepening bridge into the entertainment world, helping Creators accelerate their opportunities to work with existing IP as well as develop and build value in their IP.

Neal H. Moritz, founder of Original Film, said, “Creators today have the power, reach, and originality that used to be reserved for studios and networks. We're excited to partner with Whalar Group on the infrastructure for Creators to help them scale that power into lasting IP.”

This investment round signals the beginning of the next chapter for Whalar Group. With the backing of leaders in tech, commerce, and entertainment, Whalar Group is poised to unlock a new wave of innovation and impact, with more to come.

