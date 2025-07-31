Study Finds Human Creativity Essential for Business Growth and Longevity

​The Business of Creativity, part of the Whalar Group, has unveiled a new study revealing that creativity is no longer a “nice-to-have” but a critical business advantage. Global leaders now recognise it as a key driver of resilience, innovation, and growth. Launched to mark the 150th anniversary of the first recorded use of the word “creativity,” the whitepaper highlights a major shift: creativity has become a leadership and business imperative.

In an era that is defined by crawling global growth, progress is expected to slow down this year, a deceleration that is forecast to continue into 2026, according to Morgan Stanley. However, the study finds that business leaders are turning to imagination, intuition, and originality as critical tools for navigating the future.

Key findings from a survey of senior leaders across the US, UK, and Singapore include:

87% say creativity is as vital to success as cost control or efficiency

82% say it’s key to driving innovation, attracting talent, and staying competitive

40% believe the CEO should be the primary driver of creativity across the organisation

Ben Lee, CEO and co-founder, The Business of Creativity said, “This study confirms what we’ve long believed, creativity is a commercial imperative. Businesses that undervalue it are limiting both innovation and their future.”

Sir John Hegarty, co-founder and creative director, The Business of Creativity, added, “The data is clear: creativity fuels growth, attracts talent, and builds resilience. It’s time we treat it not as a department, but as a company-wide mindset, starting at the top.”

From the projected $16.5 trillion digital economy to record-breaking new business formation, creativity continues to drive growth and reinvention across industries.

Creativity: A Core Competency

Far from being confined to marketing departments, creativity is seen as being essential for innovation, employee engagement, and futureproofing against change. According to the study, 87% of global business leaders say creativity is just as critical as efficiency and cost control. In short, creativity is business-critical.

Business leaders overwhelmingly link creativity to key outcomes: 82% say it drives product and service innovation, 82% see it as vital to attracting and retaining talent, and 81% believe it builds competitive advantage.

Across the UK, US, and Singapore, 82% of senior leaders in mid-to-large companies say their organisations actively encourage original thinking at all levels. That number jumps to 95% in the US, while Singapore lags at 65%.

The CEO: Now The Chief Creative Officer

Creativity is increasingly viewed as a leadership issue, with 40% of respondents identifying the CEO as the person most responsible for embedding it across the organisation. As AI redefines work and productivity, human ingenuity (led from the top) is becoming the defining corporate advantage. The next highest category, creative director, accounted for only 25%. Today, creative responsibility sits squarely in the corner office.

A New Culture Of Creativity Is Emerging

Culture is the most visible signal of a creative business. High levels of employee engagement, diverse perspectives, and organisation-wide idea generation are seen as the strongest indicators of creative health. Companies must design structures and environments that encourage risk-taking, experimentation, and playful thinking.

When asked which business attributes are the strongest indicators of a healthy culture of creativity, the most chosen answer was “a culture that celebrates idea generation and innovation from all areas of the business” at 29%. The second highest indicator of a creative culture was “high levels of employee engagement and enthusiasm” at 26%. Reassuringly, as DEI initiatives are being scaled back in the face of political pressure (and an array of other factors), the answer “a culture that solicits and values diverse perspectives” scored highly, with 22% overall selecting this as the strongest indicator of a healthy culture of creativity.

The AI Age Won’t Replace Creativity—It Will Intensify The Need For It

69% of leaders believe AI will amplify the importance of human creativity. Generative tools are seen as enhancers, not replacements. As technology levels the playing field, what sets businesses apart is the originality, courage, and imagination only humans can bring.

In a world where efficiency can be automated, creativity stands out as the most powerful and human differentiator in business. Download the full white paper here.



View the study here.