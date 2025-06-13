Whalar Agency Names Jo Cronk and Emma Harman Co-CEOs

​Whalar, part of Whalar Group, the world’s leading Creator agency, has appointed Jo Cronk and Emma Harman as co-CEOs of the agency, a transformative leadership move that marks a defining moment in the company’s global evolution.

Previously serving as presidents of North America and EMEA, respectively, Jo and Emma step into their new roles with a proven track record of scaling Creator-led strategies that drive cultural and commercial impact. Both Jo and Emma will continue to report to Neil Waller, co-CEO and co-founder, Whalar Group.

Neil Waller and James Street, co-CEOs and co-founders, Whalar Group, said, “Jo and Emma, with the nearly eight years each of building alongside us, have been instrumental in shaping Whalar into the agency it is today, building high-performing teams, driving creative excellence, and delivering real impact for some of the world’s most influential brands. This appointment isn’t just a recognition of their leadership, it’s an investment in our future. As co-CEOs, they’re uniquely positioned to take the agency they helped build to the next level, and we couldn’t imagine two better leaders to guide us into this next chapter.”

This leadership milestone propels Whalar into its next chapter, doubling down on its mission to liberate the creative voice and redefining what it means to build and grow brands in the Creator era. Powered by The Whalar Way™, the agency goes beyond traditional strategy, tapping into the pulse of communities, decoding the nuances that move culture, and co-creating with Creators to drive business results.

On this appointment, Emma Harman said, “I’m incredibly proud to take on this role and lead Whalar into its next chapter with Jo. We’ve built an exceptional team and seen firsthand how Creator-led, culture-first work delivers results and reshapes how brands show up in the world. Looking ahead, we’re focused on building a truly global agency that turns brands into cultural drivers and champions creative voices from every background and lived experience, not as a nice-to-have, but because it’s what drives relevance and long-term impact.”

Jo Cronk added, “This marks a strategic and exciting new chapter, not just for my own journey, but more importantly for Whalar. Creators have reshaped the dynamics between brands and culture, and I am immensely proud to lead a world-class, diverse team that champions the profound ability for Creators to drive business outcomes for brands. Together with Emma, we will continue to scale our shared vision globally, while preserving the unique essence and innovative spirit that defines Whalar. This moment marks a pivotal step in the Creator Revolution, and we’re just getting started.”

Jo Cronk and Emma Harman bring a blend of forward-thinking leadership and deep industry expertise to their co-CEO roles. Jo has forged game-changing partnerships with clients like Peacock, NFL, Nestlé Health Science, and Waymo, while collaborating closely with platforms including LinkedIn, Meta, TikTok, Snap, and YouTube. A respected thought leader in the Creator Economy, Jo regularly speaks at industry events such as VidCon, Sundance, Tribeca X, and Campaign. Her impact has been recognised by the industry through honours such as Campaign 40 over 40 and PR Net’s MarComms Most Influential list.

Emma joined Whalar in 2018 and now leads the agency across EMEA, driving partnerships with global brands like Diageo, Google, Oatly, Skyscanner, TikTok, and LinkedIn. A recognised voice in the Creator Economy and brand innovation, she’s spoken at Cannes Lions, Advertising Week, D&AD, Marketing Week, and SXSW London, and currently serves as co-chair of the Influencer Marketing Trade Body.

Whalar’s continued momentum is backed by industry recognition, including being named Adweek’s Social Marketing Masters Creator/Social Agency of the Year, and Whalar Group’s spot on the Ad Age A-List as Social/Influencer Agency of the Year.

