Sixteenth US Appoints RJ Larese as President

​Sixteenth, a leading global 360° Creator talent management company and part of the Whalar Group, has unveiled a new phase of leadership in the US.

RJ Larese has been appointed president of Sixteenth US, bringing nearly 20 years of experience across media, entertainment, talent development, and brand partnerships. Most recently, he served as vice president of talent and influencer marketing at Paramount Global, where he led Creator strategy and talent partnerships across Paramount+, Nickelodeon, MTV, and more. He worked across some of the world’s biggest franchises, including SpongeBob SquarePants, Paw Patrol, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Sonic the Hedgehog, Dexter, and Yellowstone, placing Creators in scripted and unscripted content, animation, digital originals, branded campaigns, consumer marketing, and tentpole events.

In his new role, RJ will lead Sixteenth US, driving strategic growth, Creator development, and brand partnerships at the intersection of culture and commerce. RJ will report directly to James Street, co-CEO and co-founder, Whalar Group.

On joining Sixteenth US, RJ Larese said, “We’re in a moment where Creators aren’t just influencing culture. They are culture. They’re building companies, launching movements, and operating as multi-hyphenate powerhouses. At Sixteenth, we’re helping them grow with purpose, and I’m excited to join the team and evolve the business to meet this era head-on.”

Additionally, senior talent managers Brendan Nahmias, Megan Frantz, Phil Battiato, and Rick Bhatia have been named partners at Sixteenth US., recognising their leadership, creativity, and commitment to nurturing Creator talent. As partners, they will take on expanded roles across team development, culture-building, Creator growth, and all will report to RJ.

These leadership updates follow the recent departure of Victoria Bachan, who helped lead Sixteenth through a period of growth and evolution.

James Street, co-CEO and co-founder, Whalar Group, stated, “We’re deeply grateful to Victoria for her impact and leadership over the past few years and wish her all the best on her next endeavor. As we enter this new phase of growth, we’re excited to welcome RJ as US President. He brings both creative vision and operational strength to lead Sixteenth

US into its next chapter. The elevation of Brendan, Megan, Phil, and Rick also reflects our commitment to nurturing talent from within and continuing to set the standard for Creator-first representation. Together, this leadership team is poised to drive Sixteenth and the Creators we serve into an even more impactful future.”

Earlier this year, Sixteenth also welcomed Tom Caplan as head of Sixteenth UK, further strengthening its global leadership team. With a roster defining good influence, Sixteenth remains committed to empowering the next generation of cultural leaders.

