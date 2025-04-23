EDITION
UNIT
Post Production
London, UK
https://www.unit.tv
production@unit.tv
+44 (0)20 3883 4593
PART OF
UNIT Appoints Drew Jones as Director of Film and Episodic VFX
29/07/2025
UNIT Delivers Cinematic Polish to Prime Video’s Thriller 'The Assassin'
29/07/2025
UNIT Delivers Full Post for M&S x Olivia von Halle’s Dreamlike Sleepwear Launch
02/07/2025
UNIT Brings Emotional Depth to Courvoisier’s 'Father Figures'
17/06/2025
UNIT TV Appoints Maikel Popic to Lead Grade Assist and Workflow
17/06/2025
UNIT Film & TV Team Delivers VFX and Colour on Jesse Armstrong’s ‘Mountainhead’ for HBO
03/06/2025
UNIT Film & TV Delivers Full Picture Post for BBC and Netflix Drama 'The Bombing of Pan Am 103'
20/05/2025
UNIT Film & TV Delivers VFX for Guy Ritchie’s MOBLAND Streaming on Paramount+
29/04/2025
Simba Mattress Idents Provide Ultimate TV Viewing Comfort
23/04/2025
UNIT Studios Joins Forces with Holiday Club to Empower the Next Generation of Creatives
01/04/2025
UNIT Teases Haunting Psychological Short Film ‘Alone'
31/03/2025
UNIT Film & TV Supports Project Pressure’s Landmark Rwenzori Glacier Expedition Documentary
25/03/2025
