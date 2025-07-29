UNIT Appoints Drew Jones as Director of Film and Episodic VFX

​UNIT has appointed Drew Jones as its new director of film and episodic VFX. An accomplished executive with over three decades of experience in the global VFX industry, Drew joins the studio to lead and expand its longform VFX offering across high-end television and feature film.

Drew’s career spans some of the most iconic VFX companies in the world. He was instrumental in establishing Framestore’s early presence in feature films, and later held senior leadership positions at MPC, Method Studios, and Cinesite. Drew’s career spans some of the most iconic VFX companies in the world. Overseeing large-scale productions and strategic operations across global teams, Drew has worked across many notable projects such as Harry Potter, Troy, The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian, various James Bond titles, Judy, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, The Witcher Series, Matilda and Warfare, to name but a few.

In addition to his leadership roles within global VFX studios, Drew has also spent significant time on the production side, working as VFX Producer and Supervisor across a wide range of high-profile projects. His credits include The Alienist, Bodyguard, Den of Thieves, and The Foreigner, where he liaised directly with directors, showrunners, and production teams.

This hands-on experience — combined with his background in strategic bidding, resource planning, and contract negotiation — has given Drew a rare 360-degree view of the VFX process. From front-end development to final delivery, he brings a unique ability to align creative vision with commercial realities.

At UNIT, Drew will focus on the continued growth and delivery of high-end VFX for film and episodic content, working closely with internal creative teams and external partners to build on the studio’s strong foundation in longform storytelling.

A voting member of BAFTA UK, Drew has also served as chair and co-chair of the Visual Effects Society (UK).

​Adam Luckwell, UNIT co-founder, said, “Drew’s track record speaks for itself. He’s led global VFX operations at the highest level, bringing together creative vision with commercial strategy. His experience across bidding, negotiation, and delivery – from A-list features to high-end streaming and independent films – makes him an invaluable addition as we grow our longform slate.”

Drew Jones, UNIT director of film and episodic VFX, commented, "UNIT has a very strong creative identity and a brilliant reputation across Film and TV Picture Post and VFX. I’m excited to join at this stage of the studio’s growth to help shape its film and episodic future and am looking forward to applying my wealth of experience in a collaborative and focused environment.”

