UNIT Delivers Cinematic Polish to Prime Video’s Thriller 'The Assassin'

​UNIT, the Fitzrovia-based independent creative post production facility, has delivered full picture post services for Amazon Prime Video’s gripping new thriller series The Assassin. Produced by Two Brothers Pictures in association with ZDF, All3Media International, and Stan, the six-part series premiered 25 July on Prime Video in the UK.

Created by celebrated screenwriting duo Harry and Jack Williams (The Tourist, Boat Story, Baptiste), The Assassin follows retired assassin Julie, played by Keeley Hawes (Bodyguard, The Durrells), living a quiet life on a remote Greek island. When her estranged son Edward, played by Freddie Highmore (The Good Doctor, Bates Motel), arrives with questions about his paternity, their long-awaited reunion takes a deadly turn as Julie’s dangerous past resurfaces. Forced to flee together, they are drawn into a dark global conspiracy that tests their bond and their very survival.

The Assassin also features Gina Gershon, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Jack Davenport, Richard Dormer, and David Dencik, with directors Lisa Mulcahy (The Tourist, Years and Years) for episodes 1–3 and Daniel Nettheim (Doctor Who, Line of Duty) for episodes 4–6. directors of photography include Laurent Barès (episodes 1–3) and Árni Filippusson ÍKS (episodes 4–6), with producer Nige Watson.

UNIT worked closely with the creative team and post producer Portia Napier to deliver picture post that heightens the series’ high-stakes narrative and emotional complexity. Led by UNIT post producer Greg Elston, the team, including senior colourist Dan Coles, online editor Siôn Penny, and DI editor Harry Shelton, approached The Assassin with a focus on enhancing its sun-drenched Mediterranean visuals while preserving a moody, suspenseful undercurrent befitting the thriller genre.

Senior colourist Dan Coles enhanced the look of The Assassin with a vibrant and filmic palette that shifted from the idyllic warmth of the main Greek island location to the other series locations, each of which had their own unique look – sometimes more naturalistic in tone, sometimes cooler, more desaturated and darker.

UNIT’s dedication to craft and storytelling played a vital role in ensuring The Assassin delivers a visually immersive and emotionally resonant experience. This collaboration with Amazon Prime Video and Two Brothers Pictures further highlights UNIT’s expertise in supporting complex, large-scale international series.

The Assassin arrived on Prime Video on the 25th of July.

UNIT senior post producer Greg Elston commented, "Overseeing ‘The Assassin' was an enjoyable challenge. The teams' goal was to amplify the tension and emotional depth while maintaining a refined, cinematic finish. It's always a pleasure to work alongside Portia and great to work with Nige for the first time."

UNIT senior colourist Dan Coles added, "I was delighted to be reunited with the team at Two Brothers after the huge success of ‘The Tourist.’ For ‘The Assassin’ we wanted the grade to be bold and cinematic and to elevate the story of this unique thriller. It was a pleasure to collaborate closely with Laurent and Lisa across block one, Arni and Daniel across block two, and with Nige Watson throughout the series."

