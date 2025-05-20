UNIT Film & TV Delivers Full Picture Post for BBC and Netflix Drama 'The Bombing of Pan Am 103'

​UNIT Film & TV, the Fitzrovia-based independent creative facility, delivered full picture post including grade and online VFX for the powerful new six-part drama, The Bombing of Pan Am 103. Produced by World Productions in association with MGM Television and Night Train Media, the series premiered at 9pm, 18th May, 2025 on BBC iPlayer and BBC One.



The Bombing of Pan Am 103 tells the story of the 1988 terrorist attack over Lockerbie, Scotland, which killed 270 people and remains the deadliest terror attack on British soil. The series follows the decades-long international investigation to uncover the truth and bring those responsible to justice, while exploring the devastating and enduring impact on the victims’ families and the small community of Lockerbie.



Starring Connor Swindells (SAS Rogue Heroes), Merritt Wever (Unbelievable), and Patrick J. Adams (Suits), the drama was created by acclaimed Novelist and Screenwriter Jonathan Lee, with episodes written by Scottish screenwriter Gillian Roger Park and directed by Michael Keillor.



The Bombing of Pan Am 103 is produced by Julia Stannard and executive produced by Simon Heath and Roderick Seligman for World Productions; Steve Stark and Stacey Levin for Toluca Pictures; Adam Morane-Griffiths, Sara Curran, and Herbert L. Kloiber for Night Train Media; Jonathan Lee and Michael Keillor; and Gaynor Holmes for the BBC. Mona Qureshi and Manda Levin lead for Netflix. The series was developed from filmmaker Adam Morane-Griffiths’ extensive research and interviews with investigators and families affected by the tragedy.

UNIT Film & TV worked closely with the production team to complete the picture post including Grade and Online VFX, supporting the series’ striking cinematic tone. Led by senior producer Greg Elston, with senior colourist Kevin Horsewood and senior online editor and VFX artist Simon Giblin, the UNIT team delivered a high-quality finish that enhanced the emotional weight and visual scope of the project.

This marks the latest longform collaboration for UNIT Film & TV, continuing the facility’s growing reputation for delivering high-end post production for major scripted series.

Filming took place on location in Scotland, Malta, and Toronto. The Bombing of Pan Am 103 premieres 18 May at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, with new episodes airing every Sunday and Monday. The series will stream globally on Netflix later this year.



UNIT senior producer Greg Elston said, "Working on a series as powerful and sensitive as The Bombing of Pan Am 103 required a thoughtful and precise approach. We’re incredibly honoured to have supported this project and it's always a pleasure to team up with post production supervisor, Jules Pye, and great to work with Michael again."

UNIT senior colourist Kevin Horsewood added, “This was one of the most impactful projects I’ve worked on. From the beginning, I worked closely with Wojciech Szepel, the DP, to develop a look that would honour the story’s weight while giving it a cinematic identity. We worked together to shape the grade throughout the process, always ensuring it served the emotional core of the story. It was a real privilege to be part of telling a story with such depth and respect.”



UNIT senior online editor and VFX artist Simon Giblin commented, “Having collaborated with Michael on several projects previously, it was essential in having an understanding of what his expectations were in terms of the look and feel of the project. Conversely, he knew that once we had discussed the online work required, he could leave it in our hands to manage it. We had to be ever mindful of the story’s setting, both geographically and temporally, and the work we carried out included augmenting the look of the era. It’s a very important story we are telling and we're proud to have played a part in bringing this to screen."



