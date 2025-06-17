UNIT TV Appoints Maikel Popic to Lead Grade Assist and Workflow

​UNIT Film & TV has welcomed Maikel Popic as its new head of grade assist and workflow, joining the Fitzrovia-based independent creative facility from Harbor, formerly at Technicolor and Picture Shop.

With more than a decade of experience in post-production across feature films, high-end drama, and documentaries, Maikel brings a deep understanding of grade pipeline, editorial support, and on-set to final delivery workflows. His credits include ‘Tom Daley: 1.6 Seconds’, TV series ‘Joan’, ‘Boiling Point’, ‘The Wheel of Time’, ‘Andor’, features such as ‘Hot Milk’, ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’, ‘Darkest Hour’, ‘Trainspotting 2’ and many more, with a career spanning both creative and technical roles in the UK and internationally.

Maikel’s appointment comes at an exciting time for UNIT’s longform team, with recent high-profile projects including ‘Mountainhead’, ‘The Bombing of Pan Am 103’, ‘Mobland’, and the ‘Tourist’. In his new role, he will oversee grade assist operations and workflow optimisation across both shortform and longform projects, ensuring smooth pipeline integration from shoot to final grade.

Originally from Venezuela, Maikel began his career as an editor and assistant producer, later moving into digital dailies, conform, and colour assist roles at Technicolor (later Picture Shop) — where he spent nearly a decade honing his skills on a broad spectrum of studio and streamer content. He then joined Harbor, where he continued to develop his expertise in high-end grade pipelines.

Maikel studied at the University of Greenwich after relocating to the UK, and previously taught videography in Caracas before moving into editorial and post. Alongside his professional work, he has produced and edited music videos, short films, and international content for Walt Disney Company and Sony Pictures.

The UNIT team is excited to have Maikel on board as the company continues to build a world-class team across post, VFX, and creative production. “Having already worked with a number of the UNIT team on past projects, It’s been a great start. There’s a really strong energy here, and it’s exciting to be part of it,” shared Maikel.

Adam Luckwell, co-founder of UNIT Studios, commented, “We’re delighted to welcome Maikel to the team. His depth of experience, from editorial through to final grade, makes him an invaluable part of the studio as we continue to expand our picture post and VFX capabilities. It’s always exciting to bring in talent who understand both the detail and the bigger picture.”

Louise Stevenson, UNIT head of film and TV, said, “It’s great to have Maikel on board, with several UNIT team members having previously worked with him at Technicolor and Picture Shop. His experience bolsters our technical workflow expertise which is such an important starting point for every show. Maikel also has a comprehensive understanding of the creative side of the process so having someone with that balance is a huge asset for the team and our clients.”

Maikel Popic, head of grade assist and workflow, added, “I’ve always been drawn to storytelling — first as a photographer and then an editor and now through workflow. When things run smoothly, it frees everyone up to focus on the creative. Grading brings an extra layer of emotion to the story, and it’s rewarding to help create the conditions for that to happen.”

