UNIT Brings Emotional Depth to Courvoisier’s 'Father Figures'

17/06/2025
In a heartfelt campaign by Calling Studios, the Fitzrovia-based post house crafts intimate visual storytelling for portraits celebrating modern male mentorship marking a powerful creative milestone for Courvoisier

UNIT, the Fitzrovia-based independent shortform and longform production house, has delivered Grade and VFX for Father Figures, Courvoisier’s powerful new campaign. Commissioned by the iconic cognac house and created by Calling Studios, the series of short films offers a contemporary tribute to the male role models who help shape our lives — from teachers and mentors to chosen family and community figures.

While the importance of fathers can never be overstated, Father Figures broadens the lens to celebrate the vital role played by other paternal figures. Produced by Jonny Kight and helmed by Calling’s founder and executive creative director Josh Tenser, the unconventional campaign brings emotional resonance and cultural nuance to a legendary brand.

UNIT delivered post production across two of the campaign’s three heartfelt portraits: Ezra Collective and Gary Crosby and Bianca and Andrew. These moving stories highlight the impact of paternal influence through mentorship, encouragement, and belonging — themes that align closely with Courvoisier’s evolving brand narrative.

In the first film, Mercury Prize and Brit Award-winning band Ezra Collective pay tribute to jazz legend Gary Crosby — the mentor who brought them together, shaped their sound, and guided them on their journey to international acclaim.

The final film reunites trailblazing menswear designer Bianca Saunders with her former teacher Andrew Ibi, who gave her the confidence and encouragement to carve out her space in menswear. Both narratives speak to the profound and lasting impact of male role models beyond the traditional scope of fatherhood.

Working closely with Calling, UNIT provided high-end Post Production across both films, crafting a nuanced Grade to reflect the intimacy of each narrative, while VFX ensured a seamless finish.

“For both films, the goal was to create a naturalistic and intimate atmosphere that felt emotionally grounded yet polished. For the Grade, our team worked in Resolve, which offers the flexibility to preserve the rich texture of the footage while making nuanced adjustments to contrast and colour separation,” shared Adam Luckwell, UNIT co-founder. “Each story had its own emotional cadence, so it was important to treat them individually while maintaining a cohesive visual language across the campaign.”

Recognised as ‘Ad of the Day’ by The Drum, Courvoisier’s campaign is running across OOH, VOD, social, and digital platforms. As one of the final projects by the team at Calling, Father Figures marks a poignant moment — aligning Courvoisier’s refreshed identity under the Campari Group with a message that’s culturally resonant, emotionally intelligent, and designed to connect with a new generation.

Whether they taught us, guided us, or simply believed in us — Courvoisier celebrates the men who’ve made a difference in our lives.

For more information on UNIT Studios, visit unit.tv.

