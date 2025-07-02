UNIT Delivers Full Post for M&S x Olivia von Halle’s Dreamlike Sleepwear Launch

​UNIT, the Fitzrovia-based independent shortform and longform creative production house, has delivered full post production - VFX, grade and audio for Marks & Spencer’s limited-edition campaign with luxury nightwear designer Olivia von Halle. The film marks the launch of a new capsule collection that blends accessible elegance with timeless 1920s glamour.

An exclusive design collaboration with the London-based fashion label, the Marks & Spencer x Olivia von Halle collection launched on 8 April across stores and online. The coveted 10-piece edit marks M&S’s first venture into luxury sleepwear, reimagining von Halle’s iconic aesthetic for the high street.

The campaign, titled 'Project Overboard', invites viewers into a surreal, sumptuous world of slinky nightdresses, silk pyjamas, and opulent colour palettes — hallmarks of Olivia von Halle’s cult aesthetic. UNIT collaborated closely with the M&S creative and production Team to craft a narrative that reflects the collection’s tone: luxurious, modern, and just a little playful.

Created in-house by the M&S team, the campaign was led agency-side by creative director Nicola Creamer, creative lead Jo Dailly, senior art buyer Jasmin Hadfield, and agency producer Pamie Wikstrom.

The UNIT post production team worked closely with M&S to set the tone of the campaign - luxurious, classic but modern, and a bit playful. The goal was to reflect the elevated feel of the collection, the rich textures, and flowing movement. The grade palette played a crucial role in creating a sense of celebratory escapism, with considered VFX that felt confident without being too composed. The sound design added subtle sonic layering to give the film a heightened sense of rhythm and mood.

UNIT’s signature craft helped bring the creative vision for Project Overboard to life — elevating M&S’s exclusive collaboration with Olivia von Halle into a dreamlike campaign. By balancing brand accessibility with luxury aesthetics, the team delivered a film where every creative element works in harmony — the kind of immersive, detail-driven storytelling UNIT does best.

​Adam Luckwell, UNIT founder and co-owner, commented, “This was such a beautifully designed campaign to be a part of. There’s a lot of subtlety in a piece like this. The film had a very specific mood, and we worked closely with the M&S team to ensure that every creative decision — from edit to final grade — supported that vision. It’s a great example of what happens when visual storytelling and craft align.”

For more information on UNIT Studios, visit unit.tv.

