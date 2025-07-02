senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

UNIT Delivers Full Post for M&S x Olivia von Halle’s Dreamlike Sleepwear Launch

02/07/2025
47
Share
Creative production house UNIT elevates Marks & Spencer’s first luxury sleepwear campaign with VFX, grade, and sound for the surreal and stylish 'Project Overboard' film celebrating timeless 1920s glamour

UNIT, the Fitzrovia-based independent shortform and longform creative production house, has delivered full post production - VFX, grade and audio for Marks & Spencer’s limited-edition campaign with luxury nightwear designer Olivia von Halle. The film marks the launch of a new capsule collection that blends accessible elegance with timeless 1920s glamour.

An exclusive design collaboration with the London-based fashion label, the Marks & Spencer x Olivia von Halle collection launched on 8 April across stores and online. The coveted 10-piece edit marks M&S’s first venture into luxury sleepwear, reimagining von Halle’s iconic aesthetic for the high street.

The campaign, titled 'Project Overboard', invites viewers into a surreal, sumptuous world of slinky nightdresses, silk pyjamas, and opulent colour palettes — hallmarks of Olivia von Halle’s cult aesthetic. UNIT collaborated closely with the M&S creative and production Team to craft a narrative that reflects the collection’s tone: luxurious, modern, and just a little playful.

Created in-house by the M&S team, the campaign was led agency-side by creative director Nicola Creamer, creative lead Jo Dailly, senior art buyer Jasmin Hadfield, and agency producer Pamie Wikstrom.

The UNIT post production team worked closely with M&S to set the tone of the campaign - luxurious, classic but modern, and a bit playful. The goal was to reflect the elevated feel of the collection, the rich textures, and flowing movement. The grade palette played a crucial role in creating a sense of celebratory escapism, with considered VFX that felt confident without being too composed. The sound design added subtle sonic layering to give the film a heightened sense of rhythm and mood.

UNIT’s signature craft helped bring the creative vision for Project Overboard to life — elevating M&S’s exclusive collaboration with Olivia von Halle into a dreamlike campaign. By balancing brand accessibility with luxury aesthetics, the team delivered a film where every creative element works in harmony — the kind of immersive, detail-driven storytelling UNIT does best.

Adam Luckwell, UNIT founder and co-owner, commented, “This was such a beautifully designed campaign to be a part of. There’s a lot of subtlety in a piece like this. The film had a very specific mood, and we worked closely with the M&S team to ensure that every creative decision — from edit to final grade — supported that vision. It’s a great example of what happens when visual storytelling and craft align.”

For more information on UNIT Studios, visit unit.tv.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from UNIT
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from UNIT
Ident Four
Simba
23/04/2025
Ident Three
Simba
23/04/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1