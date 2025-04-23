EDITION
The Digital Voice™
Marketing & PR
West Malling, UK
https://www.thedigitalvoice.co.uk
hello@thedigitalvoice.co.uk
-
News
Work
Credited
About & contact
impact.com Announces 2025 UK Partnerships Experience Event, iPX London 2025
17/06/2025
Sainsbury’s Nectar360 Pollen Platform to Supercharge Its Retail Media Business
16/06/2025
PHD UK, Mindshare and McDonald’s Win Big at the Festival of Media Global Awards 2025
13/06/2025
Samsung Ads Appoints The Digital Voice as Lead PR Agency
12/06/2025
Samsung Ads Reimagines CTV Advertising with Interactive and Game-based Format
11/06/2025
Revving Hires James Lovelace as Vice President of Sales
11/06/2025
esbconnect and Mdeg Combine Datasets to Create UK’s Largest GDPR-Compliant Consumer Data File
05/06/2025
Utiq Now Reaches over 55 Million People Across Europe with Consented, Deterministic Identifier
05/06/2025
The Digital Voice Launches Adtech Hub
05/06/2025
VeraViews Announces Launch of the UAE’s First Home-Grown Ad Exchange and Supply-Side Platform
03/06/2025
Nectar360 and Omnicom Media Group UK Expand Strategic Partnership
22/05/2025
Spotlighting the Four C's of 2025
19/05/2025
