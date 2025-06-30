Burger King Germany Delivers 'Bold, Intuitive' Storytelling in First Test of GumGum Velocity Format

GumGum, the contextual-first technology leader transforming digital advertising, has revealed the results of a test campaign for Burger King® Germany that used a pioneering new motion-led ad format. Developed by GumGum and launching this week in Europe, the UK and North America, Velocity is a scroll-reactive display format that responds to user behaviour in real-time using collapsible, motion-led design.

In the first Beta test of the format, Burger King® Germany used Velocity to craft a series of high-impact animated ads that would generate brand awareness and drive increased CTR across mobile and desktop platforms. Results were striking. With the help from Velocity’s expanded real estate – a space that’s 25% greater than non-collapsing competitors – Burger King® Germany generated an impressive 119% increase in Attention Time, with 0.80% CTR and over 93% viewability.

Paula-Isabelle Stahlhut, teamlead brand marketing at Burger King® Germany, said, “GumGum’s Velocity unit feels intuitive and bold without being intrusive. We love how the scroll-reactive motion grabs attention instantly, boosting our presence on the page. The very native integration of the advertising material ensures an attractive product presentation without disrupting the recipient's reading flow. For us, this is an optimal mix of integrating an ad into the viewer's reading flow without being too promotional and without being too disruptive with our brand message. Instead, we want to attract attention where the target group is receptive to our brand topics and actively engages with the product."

This insight is supported by consumer research by independent SaaS platform, UserTesting. In a survey of over 200 unaffiliated participants, 96% described GumGum’s new unit as “attention-grabbing” and 85% said that they enjoyed the Velocity experience.

A further 70% of those questioned found the design unobtrusive, with Velocity scoring 83% on a combined “noticeability and unobtrusiveness” rating – outperforming both previous GumGum units and similar competitor formats. As one user put it, “I freaking love it. I love how when you scroll it bounces. Like, normally [I find] ads kind of annoying.”

Pete Wallace, GM, EMEA, at GumGum, said, “Velocity is a format that’s inherently fun to use, for consumers and brands alike. Visually arresting, with sophisticated movement and animation potential, it commands attention and stands out on the page. Yet it’s also user-respectful, with a collapsible design that treads that line between intriguing and invasive. Its new availability in Europe and North America represents an important step forward for GumGum, as we continue to lead on high-impact creativity – equipping our media partners with a full suite of sophisticated ad tools.”

The evolution of Velocity follows extensive rounds of research at GumGum, including competitive analysis, user testing, roadshows and conversations with clients. In its development, the team aimed to create a product that would enable greater design freedom while driving responsive, attention-led behaviours. Beyond merely showing up, it’s made to show off in a premium setting and bring fresh energy to the display space, ramping up emotional impact in the moments that matter the most.

Velocity is designed to easily integrate across desktop and mobile in brand-suitable, top-tier publisher platforms – giving advertisers reach beyond third-party social feeds. The format is newly available in the UK, Europe, and North America markets, and is available in Australia. Further format enhancements will include the addition of GumGum’s pioneering attention-based measurement and optimisation tool, the Creative Attention Tracker (CAT).