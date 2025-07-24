Measurement Takes the Wheel

Leading technology company Brand Metrics has integrated with global news streaming provider LeadStory to precisely measure how in-car advertising delivered through the platform influences consumer perceptions.



In a world of constant connectivity, LeadStory is redefining how we consume news, delivering on-demand personalised content across every screen - including in-car systems.



LeadStory and Brand Metrics have already concluded a landmark campaign with enterprise technology leader SAP, to measure the brand lift delivered by exposure to advertising within LeadStory’s content on in-car screens.



“This is the first time we’ve been able to connect the dots between campaign exposure in the car and real, measurable changes in how people feel about a brand,” said Alysha Dino, Brand Metrics VP global revenue, “It’s a new standard in media measurement, and a clear signal that this format commands attention and delivers results.”



The results of the campaign have been nothing short of remarkable, with total brand uplift for SAP over three times greater than Brand Metrics' global benchmark scores.



“SAP is proud to be a launch partner with LeadStory as we collaborate on driving innovation and connect with our audience in unique ways,” said Katie Cairns, global VP of integrated media at SAP.



While LeadStory’s technology spans multiple environments, Brand Metrics’ ground-breaking contribution lies in measuring campaign impact in cars, thereby enabling advertisers to understand effectiveness in a channel that was, until now, largely unmeasurable.



"At LeadStory, we know the in-car consumer is more engaged than almost any other content ecosystem, and these results are reflective of that reality," said Cam Price, CEO LeadStory.



Cam added, "More and more automakers are introducing a content experience to the car and along with it, the opportunity for brands to reach new audiences with what we now know is extremely effective advertising".

