Utiq Launches in the UK to Expand Telco-powered Infrastructure for Open Internet

Utiq, the European AdTech company offering Telco-powered infrastructure rooted in authentic, user-consented signals, announces the operational launch of its service in the UK, marking a further significant milestone in the company’s expansion.



The launch follows the activation of Utiq’s network signal partnerships with Virgin Media O2 and Vodafone. With these partnerships now live, Utiq’s Telco-powered infrastructure and identifier service can enable brands, publishers, and platforms to unlock scaled, privacy-centric addressability - even in traditionally non-targetable environments such as Safari and Firefox.



James Hardy, digital director at Virgin Media O2, commented on the launch and their joint ambition, saying, “Through Utiq’s privacy-first solution, our partnership will enable advertisers to engage more effectively with UK consumers. An individual must choose to opt in to this service, meaning it is fully open and transparent, and consistent with our commitment to providing responsible digital experiences for our customers.”



The UK becomes Utiq’s fifth market to launch, joining Germany, France, Spain, and Austria. As Utiq continues to expand its footprint, the UK represents a key market for significant incremental growth, helping to accelerate Utiq’s mission to create a responsible, privacy-first digital advertising ecosystem.



Utiq now partners with 28 forward-thinking Telcos across these markets, including its founding shareholders, Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telefónica, and Vodafone Group.

Utiq will also soon be announcing its launch publisher partners, and is already collaborating with some of the UK’s leading digital content owners, ensuring a strong market entry and solid foundation for the service.

Sara Vincent, managing director at Utiq UK, added, “The UK launch marks a defining moment in our mission to support responsible digital advertising. With the backing of Virgin Media O2 and Vodafone, the UK market now has access to a scaled, privacy-first identifier solution. Utiq’s approach eliminates the need for third-party cookies, fingerprinting, or other probabilistic techniques, allowing the industry to move forward with confidence and ensuring better marketing performance and ROI in the premium open internet.”

Marc Bresseel, CEO of Utiq, commented, “The operational launch in the UK represents another major milestone for Utiq, further solidifying our commitment to building a privacy-first, scalable addressability solution. Thanks to the network signal partnerships with Virgin Media O2 and Vodafone, we can now reach a significant portion of the UK’s mobile device-owning population. We are excited to continue growing our reach across Europe with the backing of strategic partners and premium publishers.”