impact.com Announces 2025 UK Partnerships Experience Event, iPX London 2025

impact.com, the world’s leading partnership management platform, has released details of the UK edition of its Partnerships Experience event (iPX), taking place on 25th June in London.

The event brings together brands, influencers, publishers and advocates to discuss the key trends moving the partnership marketing needle, as more brands recognise the power of partnerships, in an era when 89% of people trust personal recommendations over any other advertising channel.

Against this backdrop of advertising fatigue, partnership marketing is helping brands to engage with this new generation of influencers, in the broadest sense of the word. Partnerships are transforming how brands connect, grow and build trust with their. audiences. They’re scaling customer acquisition, driving revenue, and delivering results that traditional methods can’t match.

Renowned speaker,lecturer, best-selling author and podcast host Nathalie Nahai will deliver a keynote presentation, ‘Trust Connection and Agency in the age of AI’. The presentation will explore how consumers discern fact from fiction and in the face of increasingly automated interactions, and how brands earn trust and prioritise real connection with their customers while navigating the promise and perils of synthetic relationships.



impact.com will also use iPX as the setting to exclusively reveal the new features and product additions in the platform in a much-anticipated product roadmap session. impact.com principal growth product manager, Alex Springer, will go under the bonnet of the impact.com platform, walking delegates through the latest enhancements and what is planned to be released in the coming year.

impact.com will be joined on stage by experts from Hello Fresh, Dentsu and Brand Swap to look at how retail media networks are reshaping the digital marketing landscape. The session will explore what retail media networks are, why they matter, and how retailers can successfully launch and scale their own networks with support from platforms like impact.com. It will also look at how creators, affiliates and publishers can plug into these networks, turning content influence and audience trust into measurable retail impact.

“We’re living through an age of unprecedented change, an age in which the traditional marketing playbook is being cast aside as consumers seek more authentic relationships with brands they can trust,” said Owen Hancock, RVP of marketing at impact.com. “Customer acquisition has changed beyond recognition. Those companies who continue to put all their faith, and marketing budget, in advertising are finding that it’s an increasingly expensive and ineffective exercise. The smart brands are the ones who realise the importance of partnership marketing in acquiring, retaining and nurturing customers through to advocacy. Partnerships aren’t just another marketing tactic; they are the future of marketing.”

Affiverse, Skyscanner and Swarovski will also join impact.com to look at how to accurately measure and report the impact of affiliate marketing, while Preply will discuss how sustained collaborations with content creators can elevate performance marketing.

The London edition of iPX 2025 is one of four global iPX events impact.com is hosting this year. The flagship US event takes place in Austin, Texas over three days from 9-11 June. iPX China takes place on 4 September, and iPX Sydney on 11 September. You can register to attend iPX London 2025 here.