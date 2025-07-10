Samsung Ads Promotes Lauren Barnett to Head of Sales

Samsung Ads, the advertising arm of Samsung Electronics’ media division, has promoted Lauren Barnett to head of UK sales, marking a strategic step in the company’s ambitious expansion plans across the region.

In her new role, Barnett will lead the UK sales team, leveraging Samsung's industry-leading data capabilities to unlock new opportunities for brands and agencies.

The move comes as Samsung Ads strengthens its unique proposition in the advertising market, becoming the first partner to combine first-party deterministic TV and mobile data at scale across EU5 markets. The company’s mobile data integration enables advertisers to bridge the gap between TV and mobile viewing habits, offering powerful, privacy-first insights, targeting, and measurement solutions.

Lauren brings a diverse background across adtech and digital publishing. Her roles at LoopMe, News UK, and Seedtag have given her a full-funnel understanding of the media landscape, from mobile to traditional press to CTV.

Lauren said, “I’m incredibly excited to step into this role at such a pivotal moment. Samsung Ads is the first in the market to offer both first-party TV and mobile data, setting a new standard in cross-screen advertising. This puts us at the forefront of a new era, where deep, actionable insights drive real impact for advertisers.”

Meanwhile, Alex Hole, SVP and general manager, Samsung Europe and MENA, said, “Lauren’s promotion is a testament to her leadership, vision, and dedication to driving success for our clients,”. “We are proud to promote exceptional talent from within, and Lauren’s deep understanding of our proposition and her passion for innovation make her the perfect fit to lead the UK sales team into this exciting next chapter.”

As the world’s largest TV manufacturer and a leader in connected device ecosystems, Samsung has access to extensive first-party TV data, covering 10.5m devices in the UK alone. In addition, it now overlays insights from millions of Samsung mobile devices. Anonymised mobile app usage insights, layered on top of Samsung’s proprietary CTV dataset and third-party insights, offers brands new access to key engagement metrics and app usage patterns - including which app categories are installed, how often they are being used, and when.

The integration of AI and machine learning further enhances Samsung Ads' ability to deliver scalable, performance-driven advertising solutions. These capabilities are expected to strengthen partnerships with leading agencies and brands across Europe in the coming years.

Lauren's new appointment follows another strategic internal promotion: Christian Russ was recently appointed to head up commercial operations across Germany, France, Italy, and Spain, signalling Samsung Ads’ broader commitment to growth and innovation across the EU5.