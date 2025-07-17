Leading UK Publishers Partner with Utiq

​Utiq, the European AdTech company offering Telco-powered infrastructure rooted in authentic, user-consented signals, announces its first publisher partnerships for its UK launch.



Following the confirmation of Virgin Media O2 and Vodafone as its UK launch Telco partners, Utiq now steps up a gear through its initial collaborations with some of the leading, digital content owners in the market - Bauer Media, Immediate, and Netmums – with more launch partners to be announced soon.

These launch partnerships will enable brands and agencies to access scaled, deterministic addressability and measurement of human audiences across all environments - including non-targetable browsers, without the need for third-party cookies, fingerprinting or other probabilistic techniques.

Each collaboration underlines the same ambition and values - aiming to enable a trusted and responsible digital world for everyone, as these comments indicated:

Nathaniel Francis, digital revenue operations director, Bauer Media, "Ensuring addressability across multiple sites and browsers is crucial for us to truly engage with and monetise our audiences. Utiq will empower our first-party strategy by providing a scalable, privacy-compliant solution that enables us to connect with users in the way we envision - all while giving consumers full control over their data."

Mario Lamaa, MD, data and revenue operations, Immediate, “We believe Utiq’s unique proposition will provide strong support to enhancing addressability in an ecosystem which is increasingly challenged. By leveraging telco-powered identifiers and transparent consent, Utiq can provide our advertisers with robust, scalable targeting within our trusted environments. We look forward to seeing how Utiq can be instrumental in supporting these outcomes.”

Marion Collombat, chief data officer - Netmums (Reworld Media), “At Netmums, we implement solutions that strengthen the connection between brands and our audience, with no compromise on user respect. Utiq’s technology directly supports this approach, enabling us to unlock the full value of our inventory through reliable, actionable signals within a clear and consent-respecting framework. After a strong partnership in France, joining their UK launch was a natural next step.”

As Utiq continues to expand across Europe, the UK launch partners reflect the company’s commitment to working with top-tier publishers who prioritise privacy, data security, and first-party strategy. Utiq’s unique solution helps publishers unlock the full value of their audiences while maintaining user trust and embracing the highest privacy standards.

With Utiq’s Telco-powered infrastructure, each publisher can gain access to scalable audience addressability while respecting user consent and delivering measurable ROI.

This position was echoed by Sara Vincent, managing director at Utiq UK, who noted: “Our publisher partnerships in the UK mark a significant achievement in our mission to provide a responsible, privacy-first addressability solution to the market. The backing of leading publishers like Bauer Media, Immediate, and Netmums reinforces the value of Utiq’s approach, providing them with the ability to better leverage and monetise their first-party data.”